Best bet: ARCHUMYBABY (1)

Best value: ENTICING EVENING (3)

FIRST: Archumybaby makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and first start going long; both are profitable categories for Danny Gargan barn. Salori’s Bank is improving and has the benefit of the rail with short run into first turn; dangerous. Carolina Courage owns a running style that could be aided by added ground.

SECOND: Aix En Provence was compromised by wide trip and slow fractions last time; call based on price. Julie D owns speed, fast figures and makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; very dangerous. Ducasa also is fleet-footed and bested top selection by four lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Enticing Evening was an improved fourth in last and logged crisp, half-mile work in the interim. She’s Had Enough is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Andale Julia drops to lifetime low; must consider.

FOURTH: Quien Sabe makes peak start of form cycle and should be aided by today’s added ground. Mr. Charles was a fast-figured second in last at Penn National; very playable. Hangry is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns swift back figures.

FIFTH: Liz’s Cable Girl visually and numerically impressed when a 10-length winner in debut at Parx; ready for prime time. Wonderful Savvy could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Phantom Shot is another that would benefit if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Our Karma gets class relief, needed last and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Guyana Cat logged only lifetime win on the inner track; very interesting. Made of Steel is fleet-footed, owns swift numbers and makes first start since claimed by Danny Gargan; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Ocean Knight drops, is training sharply and consistently logs swift numbers on “A” efforts. Old Upstart gets confident price hike after being claimed for $32k in October; worth long look. Furyofthenorsemen could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat.

EIGHTH: Joywave should pack intensified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; rates close call. Spectrolite has finished second in both starts; continues trend? Abolitionist drops and makes first start since gelded; wake-up potential. Gun for Hire was a late-running second in well-bet debut; right in the thick of this.