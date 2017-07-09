Best bet: DARING PROSPECT (9)

Best value: LADIES DAY (5)

FIRST: Happy Farm bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden at Pimlico last out and fired a 5-furlong bullet on the Fourth of July; more to come. Correjon also logged a 5-furlong bullet since a fast-figured maiden score last time; big-time danger. My Friend owns fast back figures; capable on best.

SECOND: Gypsy Jo never delivered on heavy tote support in debut on sloppy surface; deserves another chance on dry land. Cool as You Like bested top selection by 14 lengths when second on June 17; very dangerous. Frost Wise was third in same last race as top two; must be considered.

THIRD: Astounding overcame wide trip when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. King of Spades is fresh and owns fast figures on “A” game. Kantune was a change-of-pace third in last; must respect.

FOURTH: Beaux Arts was second to a runaway winner in debut at Monmouth; needs scratches to get in. Velvet Trinni, also on AE list, is speedy and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Cartwheel (5-furlong bullet June 22) and Super Stone (tight work tab) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.

FIFTH: Ladies Day was a dominant winner in only start on Belmont soil last fall; call based on price. Set to Dance is firing bullets for first start since December; worth long look. Cursor should pack enhanced late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs.

SIXTH: Street Shark displayed improved early foot in last and looms speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Small Fortune also is fleet-footed and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Rapscallion runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Power Nap is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Americasprincess flashed newfound speed in last and gets the call if able to escape AE list. Hope’s Roar owns solid numbers but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; must take the good with the bad. Hollywood Cat makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

EIGHTH: Super Allison logged 5-furlong bullet since losing all chance at the start last out; improvement expected. Everlasting Secret owns speed and fast figures; logical,short-priced player. Downtown Mama has yet to taste defeat in two starts; be no surprise.

NINTH: Daring Prospect is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Veil Dance was compromised by wide trip when a close-up fourth in last; very dangerous. Princess Lu Lu was an ultra-game third in last on Delaware turf; worth long look. Lady Devil has finished second at short odds in last two starts; always a bridesmaid?