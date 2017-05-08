Best bet: RESILIENT ONE (5)

Best value: COLONEL ANDY (4)

FIRST: Investigator has worked four times since subpar effort in last; rebounds today. Battery failed to beat a runner when facing much tougher last time; very dangerous at this level. Street Heat makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rod riguez; must respect.

SECOND: Snag gets class relief and favorable cutback to shorter marathon trip. Marchant runs late and could be aided by added ground. Richmond Street was a winner this course and distance last fall; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: I Still Miss You concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; best guess in 2-year-old dash. Wanda Fay fired notched swift half-mile drill in only listed work; follow the money. Analyzeurspending was a tough-trip third in debut; could easily take this.

FOURTH: Colonel Andy is training with a purpose for first start since October; primed and ready. Dr. Koy makes first start with Lasix and first start since gelded; very dangerous. Outrageous Bet should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

FIFTH: Resilient One was a tough-trip fourth in first start since two-month layoff last time; tighter today. Nisharora bested top selection by a half-length last out and owns fast back numbers; very playable. One Penny Piece raced wide when favored in same last race as top two picks; must consider.

SIXTH: Cournoyer tallied swift internal and final numbers when breaking maiden last month; more to come. Mahalo John also logged fast figure when exiting maiden ranks in last; big-time danger. Driven by Thunder, another that just broke maiden, has trained sharply in the interim.

SEVENTH: Sugarille tallied rapid late pace figure in debut on Belmont grass last spring and compiled eye-catching work slate for return. Catch Your Dreams was a clear-cut second in debut on Spa sod last summer; dangerous. Silly Numbers was compromised by wide trip in last; right in the thick of this on “A” game.

EIGHTH: Jan’s Reserve was a hard-charging winner on Big A dirt last time and owns a victory on Belmont turf; pairs up scores. Loose On the Town was a front-running winner on Keeneland grass last out; dangerous. Big Rock is fresh and owns fast final numbers; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Giant Ending drops, returns to dirt and should be sitting on bounce-back effort. Desert Affair has finished third three straight times; continues trend? Party Mint Star was a clear-cut third in last; big-time player. Zeppole makes third start of form cycle; improvement predicted. Verona Blue displayed improved speed in last; worth long look at long price.