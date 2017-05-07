Best bet: DARK AS MIDNIGHT (1)

Best value: CITY SECTION (5)

FIRST: Dark as Midnight is riding a forward line on pace and final figures. American Pioneer is fresh and owns fast back numbers. Saratoga Mischief was second by a pole last time; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Veil owns fast late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start since March 9. Jonquil was a willing second after rough start last time; very dangerous. Farcical Feline is working with a purpose for first start in 74 days; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Picture Day is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Bow Town Cat adds blinkers and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. My Fair Lily could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane.

FOURTH: Angels Seven was pace and position compromised last time; call based on price potential. If You Say So has trained sharply since tallying swift number in last; very dangerous. Blenheim Palace bested second selection by a length when a willing second on March 15; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: City Section fired an eye-catching half-mile work for first start in 56 days; delivers “A” effort. Fahan Mura owns fast late-pace figures on best races; dangerous. Scarlet Goddess has finished second in three of last four starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Culpa Mia is training swiftly for first start since September; call in deep maiden field. Privy Council owns speed, fast figures and is firing bullets for first start in more than a year; very dangerous. Sweet Avery compiled sharp work slate for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Shadow Rider gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds today. Lord Commander could play out as the speed of the speed on the fence. Are We Not Men also is fleet-footed and has won three of last four; very playable. Paid Admission drops and owns fast back figures.

EIGHTH: Lillie’s Answer was a front-running second in last and owns “foundation” on the final figures. Penjade has a penchant for minor awards; proceed with caution. Awesome Song sheds the shades for potent “blinkers off” barn; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Double Dose was a confident winner on dirt last time and now switches surfaces in first start since claimed by David Jacobson; rates close call. Same Kinda Crazy is rested and notched career-best number on Belmont grass; very playable. Five Hearts drops and consistently logs swift numbers; logical, short-priced player. Baronet owns a win and a second on Belmont turf; price will be tempting.