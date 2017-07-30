Best bet: KHALEESI KAT (8)

Best value: KABANG (3)

FIRST: Invocation was a 16-length winner in last start; happy hurdling. Kremlin bested two next-out winners when winning last; dangerous. Alcazar de Maram was a front-end winner on the Parx flat last time; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Fortuitous Path is training sharply for first start since May 2 and owns fast figures on “A” game. Blaze’n Prospector makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; worth long look. Avast Matey has worked swiftly since winning last; developing and dangerous.

THIRD: Kabang overcame soft flow and rough trip to score in last on Laurel turf; more to give. He’s Cheeky also won last and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; very playable. Nexrad has benefit of rail and packs potent late wallop on best efforts; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Northern Screamer is speedy and riding a four-race winning streak; paltry price is the problem. Bon Heir needed last and owns fast back figures; very interesting. Doinwhatshelikes was a clear-cut second after wide trip in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Markitoff took backward step in last after deceptively fast-figured eighth two starts back; rebounds. Herecomesyourman was an ultra-game second in last start and could offer value in contentious field. Let’s Get Loud was bested by a pair of next-out winners when third in last start; very dangerous.

SIXTH: Presumptuous returns from 59-day freshener and owns field’s fastest figures on best efforts. Parade made forward move on late-pace and final numbers last time; very interesting. Tiz Super bested Parade by more than a length when second in last and fired two, 5-furlong bullets in the interim; big-time threat.

SEVENTH: New York Song has yet to taste defeat in two turf starts; gets three-peat. Birchwood Road owns a win on Spa sod and consistently logs solid numbers; very dangerous. Nevisian Sky exits sprints and could be favorably positioned near the front in field that’s light on speed. Iron Power makes first start since transferring to white-hot Linda Rice stable; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Khaleesi Kat owns fast final fractions and could be aided by today’s marathon distance. La Manta Gris is another that runs late and may find longer trip to her liking. Church Social owns swift numbers but has disappointed at short odds in last two starts; mixed message.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

NINTH: Absatootly is training swiftly and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Birdatthewire packs powerful late wallop and makes peak start of form cycle; very dangerous. Clipthecouponannie delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must be respected.

10TH: Northernstreetgal failed to fire on dirt last time but returns to grass and drops back in with maidens today; improvement predicted. Imperfect Union displayed nice turn of early foot in debut; experience edge is key. Purely Lucky is from a dam that’s produced four turf winners; follow the money. March X Press is a newcomer from the Todd Pletcher barn; need more?