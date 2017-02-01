Surfing scenes from around the world

Sports

A handout photo made available by the WSL (World Surf League) of Peru's Alonso Correa competing at the surfing World Junior Championship at Kiama, Australia, 05 January 2017.

(Credit: EPA / NIC BOTHMA) (Credit: EPA / NIC BOTHMA) epa05763495 A kiteboarder soars through the air while he warms up ahead of the opening rounds of the Red Bull King Of The Air competition in Big Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January 2017. The annual extreme kiteboarding contest sees eighteen of the world's top kiteboarders competing infront of the World Heritage site Table Mountain. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

(Credit: AP / Patti Blake) (Credit: AP / Patti Blake) A surfer takes on the waves at St. Andrews State Park Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Panama City, Fla. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP)

(Credit: EPA / KELLY CESTARI / WSL HANDOUT) (Credit: EPA / KELLY CESTARI / WSL HANDOUT) A handout photo made available by the WSL (World Surf League) of Peru's Alonso Correa competing at the surfing World Junior Championship at Kiama, Australia, 05 January 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) In this picture taken on January 26, 2017 as surfer "wipes out" at the Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu Island, Hawaii. / AFP PHOTO / brian bielmannBRIAN BIELMANN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / KELLY CESTARI / WSL HANDOUT) (Credit: EPA / KELLY CESTARI / WSL HANDOUT) epa05699059 A handout photo made available by the WSL (World Surf League) of USA's Noa Mizuno competing at the surfing World Junior Championship at Kiama, Australia, 05 January 2017. EPA/KELLY CESTARI / WSL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Spanish surfer Mirka Solar competes in 'La Vaca Gigante By Oakley' big wave surfing competition in the Northern Spanish city of Santander on December 17, 2016. 53 surfers took part in the surf competition riding 7 meters high waves. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) An unidentified surfer wipes out on December 25, 2016 on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, following competition in Billabong Pipe Masters. Christmas Day at the pipeline was the best day of the winter season so far with huge tubes coming thru great surfing rides and heavy wipeouts with the worlds best surfers catching waves and dominating the pack. / AFP PHOTO / brian bielmann / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / BRIAN BIELMANN" / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) In this picture taken on January 26, 2017 US surfer Jamie O'Brien rides a wave at the Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu Island, Hawaii. / AFP PHOTO / brian bielmannBRIAN BIELMANN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii. / AFP PHOTO / brian bielmannBRIAN BIELMANN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Ben Margot) (Credit: AP / Ben Margot) Ion Banner loses control on a giant wave during the first heat of the Mavericks surfing contest in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2010.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN) World Surfing Champion 2016 John John Florence of Hawaii walks on the beach with his surfboard on December 25, 2016 on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, following competition in Billabong Pipe Masters. Christmas Day at the pipeline was the best day of the winter season so far with huge tubes coming thru great surfing rides and heavy wipeouts with the worlds best surfers catching waves and dominating the pack. / AFP PHOTO / brian bielmann / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / BRIAN BIELMANN" / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Lars Baron) (Credit: Getty Images / Lars Baron) NAZARE, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 17: Alex Botelho of Portugal rides a wave during a big wave session at Praia do Norte on December 17, 2016 in Nazare, Portugal. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCISCO LEONG) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCISCO LEONG) Brazilian big wave surfer Marcelo Luna rides a wave off Prada do Norte in Nazare on December 17, 2016. Saved by surfing when he was a drug addicted teenager from the suburbs of Sao Paulo,Brazil, Marcelo Luna crossed the Atlantic in his thirties to meet another major challenge: to tame the giant waves of Nazare. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONGFRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / NIC BOTHMA) (Credit: EPA / NIC BOTHMA) epa05763494 Nick Jacobsen from Denmark lays down a powerful top turn during a warm up session ahead of the opening rounds of the Red Bull King Of The Air competition in Big Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January 2017. The annual extreme kiteboarding contest sees eighteen of the world's top kiteboarders competing infront of the World Heritage site Table Mountain. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

(Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) (Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) French Tahitian surfer Michel Bourez competes to win the Men Billabong Rio Pro against US Kolohe Andino, at Barra de Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) (Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) US surfer Kolohe Andino competes during the Men Billabong Rio Pro final against French Tahitian Michel Bourez, at Barra de Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) (Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) French Tahitian surfer Michel Bourez competes to win the Men Billabong Rio Pro against US Kolohe Andino, at Barra de Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) (Credit: Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON) US surfer Kolohe Andino competes during the Men Billabong Rio Pro final against French Tahitian Michel Bourez, at Barra de Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / GAIZKA IROZ) (Credit: Getty Images / GAIZKA IROZ) American surfer Kelly Slater competes during the Quicksilver Pro France 2013 surfing competition on October 3, 2013 in Hossegor, southwestern France. AFP PHOTO / GAIZKA IROZ (Photo credit should read GAIZKA IROZ/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Lakey Peterson, of the United States, cuts back on a wave during her round 3 heat in the Billabong Rio Pro surfing competition, Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Peterson posted a near perfect score of 9.03 out of 10, advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Smorigo) (Credit: AP / Daniel Smorigo) In this image released by the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), Stephanie Gilmore of Australia, rides the barrel of wave during round 2 of the Billabong Pro Rio surfing competition, Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite taking an early lead with an excellent score of 8.17 out of 10, Gilmore was eliminated by Brazilian wild card entrant Silvana Lima. (AP Photo/ASP, Daniel Smorigo)

(Credit: Getty Images / GAIZKA IROZ) (Credit: Getty Images / GAIZKA IROZ) American surfer Kelly Slater competes during the Quicksilver Pro France 2013 surfing competition on October 3, 2013 in Hossegor, southwestern France. AFP PHOTO / GAIZKA IROZ (Photo credit should read GAIZKA IROZ/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Kelly Slater rides a surf during round three of the Billabong Pro surfing competition in Tahiti. He was eliminated and defeated by Brazilian wildcard Ricardo Dos Santos. (Aug. 26, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Michel Bourez competes during the third round of the Billabong Pro surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 26, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Ricardo Dos Santos, of Brazil, competes during the third round of the Billabong Pro surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 26, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) C.J. Hobgood wipes out during his quarterfinal run at the Billabong Pro surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 26, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes at the Billabong Pro surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 26, 2012)

(Credit: AP Photo Kirstin Scholtz) (Credit: AP Photo Kirstin Scholtz) In this photo provided by the Association of Surfing Professionals, Jeremy Flores, of France, competes on his way to a fifth place finish at the Billabong Pro surfing event, Monday, Aug. 27, 2012, in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Association of Surfing Professionals, Kirstin Scholtz)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Miguel Pupo of Brazil rides a wave during his round two heat at the Billabong Pro Tahiti surfing competition in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 18, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Kelly Slater defeated local surfer Alain Riou and South Africa's Travis Logie in his opening round heats at the Billabong Pro Tahiti event. (Aug. 17, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Adriano De Souza, of Brazil, competes in round one at the Billabong Pro Tahiti surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. De Souza defeated fellow Brazilian Willian Cardoso and Australia's Bede Durbidge. (Aug. 17, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Fred Patacchia Jr. of the United States competes in the second round of the Billabong Pro Tahiti surfing event in Teahupoo, Tahiti. Patacchia defeated Bede Durbidge of Australia. (Aug. 17, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Julian Wilson of Australia rides a wave during his round two heat at the Billabong Pro Tahiti surfing competition in Teahupoo, Tahiti. (Aug. 17, 2012)

(Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) (Credit: Association of Surfing Professionals) Jeremy Flores of France rides a wave during the Billabong Pro Tahiti surfing event. Flores won the second round defeating Hawaiian Dusty Payne and advanced to round three. (Aug. 17, 2012)

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Australian Mitch Crews performs during the Lacanau Pro surfing festival in Lacanau, southwestern France. (Aug. 18, 2012)

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Australian Mitchel Coleborn performs during the Lacanau Pro surfing festival in Lacanau, southwestern France. (Aug. 18, 2012)

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Brazilian Filipe Toledo performs during the Lacanau Pro surfing festival in Lacanau, southwestern France. (Aug. 18, 2012)

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) A competitor performs during the Lacanau Pro surfing festival in Lacanau, southwestern France. (Aug. 18, 2012)