Australian Open 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
See the latest Australian Open men's results and the latest Australian Open women's results.
United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin yells out while playing Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, right, is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Venus Williams of the USA reacts against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during round two of the women's singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 18, 2017.
Venus Williams of the USA in action against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during round two of the women's singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 18, 2017.
Zhang Shuai of China reacts against Alison Riske of the USA during round two of the women's singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 18, 2017.
Germany's Angelique Kerber gestures while playing compatriot Carina Witthoeft during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland serves in his second round match against Steve Johnson of the United States on day three of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a forehand in her second round match against Carina Witthoeft of Germany on day three of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Jeremy Chardy of France during round two of the men's singles at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 18, 2017.
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria signs autographs for the crowd after victory in his first round match against Christopher O'Connell of Australia on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Tommy Haas of Germany during his men's Singles first round match against Benoit Paire of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska makes a forehand return to Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his win against Christopher O'Connell of Australia during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Ivo Karlovic of Croatia serves the ball to Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during their men's Singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in action against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles first round match for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Dustin Brown of Germany reacts during his Men's Singles first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after a point against Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Tommy Haas of Germany retires in his first round match against Benoit Paire of France on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Tommy Haas of Germany (R) retires in his first round match against Benoit Paire of France on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky serves against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova hits a forehand return to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Gael Monfils of France in action against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic during their men's Singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Agnieszka Radwanska (L) of Poland shakes hand to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria after their women's singles first round match for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their men's Singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their Men's Singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Ivo Karlovic of Croatia celebrates winning match point in his first round match against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on day two of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Fernando Verdasco of Spain changes his shirt during a break of his men's Singles first round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in action against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles first round match for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's Singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Johanna Konta of Britain serves against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their women's singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium serves against Johanna Konta of Britain during round one of the women's singles of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates a point win over Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber tosses the ball to serve to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Johanna Konta of Britain serves against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during round one of the women's singles of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Milos Raonic of Canada serves in his first round match against Dustin Brown of Germany on day two of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her first round match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on day two of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles first-round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 17, 2017.
Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a forehand in his first round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Austria's Gerald Melzer plays a forehand to Australia's Alex De Minaur during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Simona Halep of Romania plays a backhand during her first round match against Shelby Rogers of the United States on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia reacts during the men's singles first round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 16, 2017.
Gabrine Mugurza of Spain serves in her first round match against Marina Erakovic of New Zealand on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov reaches to play a backhand to Japan's Kei Nishikori during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Shelby Rogers of the United States and Simona Halep of Romania shake hands after Rogers won their first round match on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Marina Erakovic of New Zealand serves in her first round match against Gabrine Mugurza of Spain on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 16, 2017.
Australia's Alex De Minaur plays a backhand to Austria's Gerald Melzer during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Varvara Lepchenko of the USA during their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 16, 2017.
