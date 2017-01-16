Merrick’s Noah Rubin advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday by beating fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

It is the third Grand Slam tournament for Rubin, who turns 21 next month. Rubin earned his spot in the main draw by winning his three qualifying matches last past week.

His next opponent? Four-time Australian Open winner Roger Federer, who returned from a six-month layoff to beat Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.