Australian Open 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a forehand in his first round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Austria's Gerald Melzer plays a forehand to Australia's Alex De Minaur during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Simona Halep of Romania plays a backhand during her first round match against Shelby Rogers of the United States on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia reacts during the men's singles first round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 16, 2017.
Gabrine Mugurza of Spain serves in her first round match against Marina Erakovic of New Zealand on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov reaches to play a backhand to Japan's Kei Nishikori during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Shelby Rogers of the United States and Simona Halep of Romania shake hands after Rogers won their first round match on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Marina Erakovic of New Zealand serves in her first round match against Gabrine Mugurza of Spain on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles first round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 16, 2017.
Australia's Alex De Minaur plays a backhand to Austria's Gerald Melzer during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Varvara Lepchenko of the USA during their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 16, 2017.
Shelby Rogers of the United States celebrates winning her first round match against Simona Halep of Romania on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Jeremy Chardy of France in action against Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Jan. 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shelby Rogers of the United States serves to Romania's Simona Halep during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.