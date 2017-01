Australian Open: Rafael Nadal vs. Gregor Dimitrov

TennisSports

Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to tie a headband during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the third set against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov pulls his shirt while playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a drink of water during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov gestures to the umpire as he questions a line call during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov wipes sweat from his face during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal ties his headband during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov makes a backhand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Fans hold up banners in suppor of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) A general view of Rod Laver Arena during the men's semifinal between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a snack during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Sweat drips from the face of Spain's Rafael Nadal during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Fans show their support for Spain's Rafael Nadal during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts after winning the second set against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov yells while playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov gestures during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts after losing a point to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov clenches fist during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov watches his backhand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, left, walks past Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) A spectator is escorted from Rod Laver Arena after falling ill during the semifinal between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning the fourth set tie break against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov makes a forehand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov makes a forehand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal follows through on a forehand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal puts a lid on a bottle during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal slips during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reaches for a forehand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov makes a backhand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov takes a drink during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures to a ball boy during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal throws his towel to a ball boy during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitro at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov makes a backhand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Ball boys offer Spain's Rafael Nadal towels during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov clenches fist while playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the third set against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the first set against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Sweat drips from the face of Spain's Rafael Nadal during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Spain's Rafael Nadal dries himself during a break in his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a drink during his semifinal against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts to a lost point to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts after losing a point during his semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung) Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila) Spain's Rafael Nadal watches a replay on the screen during his semifinal match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.