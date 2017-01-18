Subscribe
    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Australian Open: LI's Noah Rubin vs. Roger Federer

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Long Island's Noah Rubin fell to Roger Federer, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3), in the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

    Noah Rubin reacts after a point against Roger
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Noah Rubin reacts after a point against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin plays a forehand against Roger Federer
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Noah Rubin plays a forehand against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer, left, signs autographs following his second-round
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer, left, signs autographs following his second-round win over Noah Rubin at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer reacts after a point against Noah
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Roger Federer reacts after a point against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer (bottom) shakes hands with Noah Rubin
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL CROCK)

    Roger Federer (bottom) shakes hands with Noah Rubin after their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer in action against Noah Rubin during
    (Credit: EPA / TRACEY NEARMY)

    Roger Federer in action against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Noah Rubin congratulates Roger Federer after their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer, right, is congratulated on his win
    (Credit: EPA / DEAN LEWINS)

    Roger Federer, right, is congratulated on his win over Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Noah Rubin during
    (Credit: EPA / TRACEY NEARMY)

    Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer casts a shadow on the court
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer casts a shadow on the court as he plays a forehand return to Noah Rubin during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin makes a backhand return to Roger
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Noah Rubin makes a backhand return to Roger Federer during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer reacts after a point against Noah
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Roger Federer reacts after a point against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer waves to the crowd after defeating
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer waves to the crowd after defeating Noah Rubin in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / TRACEY NEARMY)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer serves against Noah Rubin during their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

    Roger Federer serves against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during
    (Credit: EPA / TRACEY NEARMY)

    Noah Rubin in action against Roger Federer during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer serves to Noah Rubin during their
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer serves to Noah Rubin during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer in action against Noah Rubin during
    (Credit: EPA / LYNN BO BO)

    Roger Federer in action against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer serves to Noah Rubin during their
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer serves to Noah Rubin during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer celebrates winning his second-round match against
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Roger Federer celebrates winning his second-round match against Noah Rubin on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin serves to Roger Federer during their
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Noah Rubin serves to Roger Federer during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Noah Rubin of the United States plays a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Noah Rubin of the United States plays a forehand against Roger Federer oduring their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer walks on the court while playing
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    Roger Federer walks on the court while playing Noah Rubin during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN)

    Roger Federer hits a return against Noah Rubin during their men's singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18, 2017.

