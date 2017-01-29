Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TennisSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up while holding the (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul Crock)

    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up while holding the championship trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Australian Open: Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-set Australian Open men's final on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title — his first since Wimbledon in 2012 — and his fifth Australian Open title.

    Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning the Australian
    (Credit: Getty Images / Pat Scala)

    Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning the Australian Open men's final against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael
    (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila)

    Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Graham Denholm)

    Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand in his men's final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Graham Denholm)

    Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his men's final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up while holding the
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul Crock)

    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up while holding the championship trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, listens to Switzerland's Roger
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul Crock)

    Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, listens to Switzerland's Roger Federer speak after Federer won the men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up after winning the
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul Crock)

    Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up after winning the men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Roger Federer of Switzerland, right, celebrates with the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)

    Roger Federer of Switzerland, right, celebrates with the trophy after beating Raphael Nadal of Spain in the Australian Open men's final at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.