Australian Open: Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-set Australian Open men's final on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title — his first since Wimbledon in 2012 — and his fifth Australian Open title.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning the Australian Open men's final against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand in his men's final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.
Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his men's final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.
Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up while holding the championship trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, listens to Switzerland's Roger Federer speak after Federer won the men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Switzerland's Roger Federer looks up after winning the men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Roger Federer of Switzerland, right, celebrates with the trophy after beating Raphael Nadal of Spain in the Australian Open men's final at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
