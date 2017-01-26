Subscribe
    Serena Williams of the United States plays a (Credit: Getty Images / Quinn Rooney)

    Serena Williams of the United States plays a forhand in her semifinal match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

    Australian Open: Serena Williams vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

    Updated

    Serena Williams faces Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    Serena Williams of the United States plays a forhand in her semifinal match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

    Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves in her semifinal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves in her semifinal match against Serena Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

