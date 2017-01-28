Australian Open: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams
Serena and Venus Williams met in the Australian Open women's final on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia.
United States' Serena Williams, left, embraces her sister, Venus, as she celebrates after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
United States' Serena Williams reaches to play a forehand to her sister, Venus, during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US hits a return against Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet after a point against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US hits a return against Serena Williams of the US during their women's singles final match on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US serves against Serena Williams of the US during their women's singles final match on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US hits a return against Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Serena Williams of the US poses with the championship trophy after her victory against Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Venus Williams of the US hits a return against Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US hits a return against Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the United States serves in her Women's Singles Final match against Serena Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
United States' Venus Williams reacts after losing a point to her sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serena Williams of the US serves against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Serena Williams of the US serves against Venus Williams of the US during their women's singles final match on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the US reacts after a point against Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister Venus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Margaret Court, top left, looks on as Serena Williams plays a shot in the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
United States' Venus Williams tilts her head back after losing a point against her sister, Serena, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Venus Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her Women's Singles Final match against Serena Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.