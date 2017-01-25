Australian Open: Venus Williams vs. CoCo Vandeweghe
Venus Williams meets CoCo Vandeweghe in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
United States' Venus Williams, left, walks past compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe, left, walks past compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe follows through on a backhand return to compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win over compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States prepares for her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
United States' Venus Williams adjusts a visor while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States serves in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States looks on in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States looks on in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States and CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States pose for a photo ahead of their semifinal match on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win over compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States serves in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
United States' Venus Williams serves to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States looks on before her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe yells while playing compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe makes a forehand return to compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
