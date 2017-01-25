Subscribe
    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of (Credit: Getty Images / Quinn Rooney)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States and CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States pose for a photo ahead of their semifinal match on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    Australian Open: Venus Williams vs. CoCo Vandeweghe

    Updated

    Venus Williams meets CoCo Vandeweghe in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Quinn Rooney)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

    United States' Venus Williams, left, walks past compatriot
    (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Venus Williams, left, walks past compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe, left, walks past compatriot
    (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe, left, walks past compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe follows through on a
    (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe follows through on a backhand return to compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win over compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States prepares for her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    United States' Venus Williams adjusts a visor while
    (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila)

    United States' Venus Williams adjusts a visor while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States serves in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

    United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot
    (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila)

    United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States looks on in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States looks on in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win
    (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates a point win over compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States serves in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return
    (Credit: AP / Aaron Favila)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a backhand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return
    (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Venus Williams serves to compatriot Coco
    (Credit: AP / Andy Brownbill)

    United States' Venus Williams serves to compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States looks on before her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe yells while playing compatriot
    (Credit: AP / Dita Alangkara)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe yells while playing compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States plays a backhand in her semifinal match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe makes a forehand return
    (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)

    United States' Coco Vandeweghe makes a forehand return to compatriot Venus Williams during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

