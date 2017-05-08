Madrid Open 2017
Scenes from the Madrid Open from May 4-13 at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.
Gael Monfils of France congratulates Gilles Simon of France on day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a forehand in her match against Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Anastasia Sevastova from Latvia serves against Karolina Pliskova from Czech Republic during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 8, 2017. Sevastova won 6-3 and 6-3.
Gerard Pique of Barcelona watches play during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Anastasia Sevastova from Latvia celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova from Czech Republic during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 8, 2017. Sevastova won 6-3 and 6-3.
Gilles Simon of France in action during his match against Gael Monfils of France on day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
David Ferrer of Spain serves against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazahstan during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic in action in her match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Lauren Davis of USA in action against Kristina Mladenovic of France during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a practice session during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
David Ferrer of Spain in action against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazahstan during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Gael Monfils of France serves during his match against Gilles Simon of France on day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazahstan in action against David Ferrer of Spain during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a practice session during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
David Ferrer of Spain celebrates defeating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazahstan during day three of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 8, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
