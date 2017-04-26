TennisSports Maria Sharapova returns to tennis after doping ban

Advertisement Advertise here

STUTTGART, Germany — Maria Sharapova was given a lukewarm welcome by 4,500 spectators upon her return to professional tennis on Wednesday after a 15-month doping ban. After receiving a polite applause and some whistling when she entered the sold-out arena, the five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 is playing Roberta Vinci in an opening-round match at the Porsche Grand Prix.

It’s the Russian’s first match since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open, and her first match on clay in nearly two years.

Last year, Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. She had her initial two-year ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that the Russian bore “less than significant fault” in the case and that she could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.” Sharapova had been taking meldonium for many years, but overlooked an announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency that it added the drug to its banned list on Jan. 1, 2016. Due to the suspension, Sharapova lost her ranking.

But the three-time winner from 2012-14 was given direct entrance to the main draw of the Stuttgart event. Organizers in Madrid and Rome followed the example and handed her a wild card for their events in May as well. Several players, including Vinci, have criticized the invitation for a player who has been caught doping.

Earlier Wednesday, Sharapova completed a one-hour training session on an empty center court. Because her suspension ended only at midnight, she had not been allowed to use official tournament facilities before, forcing her to visit a local tennis club in Stuttgart for training since last weekend.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) Italy's Roberta Vinci returns to Russia's Maria Sharapova in their first round match at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) Russia's Maria Sharapova serves to Italy's Roberta Vinci in their first round match at the WTA tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 26, 2017. (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her first round match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2017. Sharapova returned to court with a wildcard entry after a 15-month doping ban for testing positive at the 2016 Australian Open for the heart disease drug meldonium. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Maria Sharapova of Russia during a break of her first round match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2017. (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova plays against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on April 26, 2017. (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova plays against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on April 26, 2017. (Credit: AP / Michael Probst) (Credit: AP / Michael Probst) Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her match against Italy's Roberta Vinci at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. It is Sharapova's first match after a 15-month doping ban. (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova plays against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on April 26, 2017. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / THOMAS KIENZLE) Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova plays against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on April 26, 2017. (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) (Credit: EPA / RONALD WITTEK) Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova plays against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on April 26, 2017.