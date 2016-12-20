PRAGUE — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home.
The player’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.
Tejkal says the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov. He says Kvitova’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month’s Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.