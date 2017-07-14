WIMBLEDON, England — He played well. Sam Querrey said that about himself. He knew he was a good tennis player. But Friday it wasn’t quite good enough.

Marin Cilic of Croatia, who has won a Grand Slam tournament, who was a higher seed, who was 4-0 against Querrey, beat him in a Wimbledon semifinal, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Function followed form.

“You know,” said Querrey, “I kind of felt he pushed me around a little bit.’

As U.S. tennis has been pushed around at Wimbledon the last few years. There hasn’t been an American champion since Pete Sampras in 2000, an American finalist since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Roger Federer won that year, and, after beating Tomas Berdych, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4, in Friday’s other semi, he will play Cilic in the Sunday final, favored to win his eighth Wimbledon.

“Roger seems to be playing at a level that’s as good as he ever played,” Querrey said. “Marin is going to have his hands full.”

Querrey, who grew up in southern California, certainly had his hands full with Cilic.

It was probably too much to hope the 29-year-old Querrey, the No. 24 seed who had never been this far in any major, could defeat Cilic, the No. 7 seed and the 2014 U.S. Open champion. Especially after the great effort by Querrey upsetting top-ranked defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

“I had that break in the fourth [set],” Querrey said. “When he broke me back he just played a great game. You know, kind of deflated me a little bit. He didn’t seem to have many holes. I played him a handful of times before. Lost a bunch. But he did seem to play at a high level today.”

Querrey was a star at Thousand Oaks High School in the San Fernando Valley. He was offered a tennis scholarship at USC. But years earlier his father, Mike, had bypassed a chance to sign with the Detroit Tigers after they drafted him, instead attending the University of Arizona. He never made it in pro baseball. So at age 18 in 2006, Sam began to play tennis as a pro.

His progress was slowed when in 2009, on tour in Malaysia, his right arm was cut severely after a glass coffee table on which he was leaning shattered.

This Wimbledon, his best finish ever in a Slam, was satisfying.

“It’s been a fun run,” he said. “You know it’s given me some confidence. I feel like I’ve really had some ups over the last year and there are more of those to come.”

In March at Acapulco he beat Rafael Nadal in the final to become the first American in 24 years to win the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Querrey on Thursday was introduced to the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year who was attending his first Wimbledon. “But I’m a Lakers fan,” Querrey said. “Not going to be too nice to him.”