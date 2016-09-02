Great shots from the U.S. Open 2016
Scenes from the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Men's results | Women's results
Fabio Fognini of Italy returns a shot to David Ferrer of Spain during his second round Men's Singles match on Day Four of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2016.
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their 2016 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 1, 2016.
Serena Williams hits a return against Vania King during their 2016 US Open Womens Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 1, 2016.
Madison Keys celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka during her third round Women's Singles match on Day Five of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2016.
Serena Williams reacts against Vania King during her second round Women's Singles match on Day Four of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2016.
Venus Williams hits a return against Julia Goerges during their 2016 US Open Women's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 1, 2016.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy during his second round Men's Singles match on Day Three of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2016.
Gael Monfils of France serves to Jan Satral of Czech Republic during their 2016 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 31, 2016.
Gael Monfils, of France, returns a shot to Jan Satral, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in New York.
James Duckworth of Australia returns a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during his second round Men's Singles match on Day Three of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2016.
Lauren Davis, of the United States, reacts after a point to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in New York.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, of France, returns a shot to James Duckworth, of Australia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in New York.
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia plays against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia during their US Open 2016 Women's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 31, 2016.
Daria Gavrilova of Australia serves to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during her first round Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2016.
Antonia Lottner of Germany serves to Vania King of the United States during her first round Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2016.
Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns a shot to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during his first round Men's Singles match on Day Two of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2016.
Serena Williams of the US (L) and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia play during their 2016 US Open women's singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2016 in New York.
Rafael Nadal reacts after a shot to Denis Istomin during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in New York.
Richard Gasquet of France speaks to the media after being upset by Kyle Edmund of Great Britain on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 29, 2016.
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia serves during her Women's Singles first round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Day One of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2016.
Roberta Vinci of Italy watches the ball as she hits a return against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their 2016 US Open Women's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2016 in New York.
Tennis balls are displayed in a window of a vendor at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. The US Open tennis tournament begins on Monday.
