WIMBLEDON, England — In the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday, Venus Williams will be facing history. Garbine Muguruza merely will be facing Williams, which isn’t necessarily less daunting.

If Venus, a five-time champion succeeds, at 37 she would be the oldest champion in 109 years. “It is very impressive,” Muguruza said of Williams’ lasting power. “I think not everybody can do that.”

Only Charlotte Cooper Sherry has done it. Cooper was 37 years, 282 days old when she defeated Agnes Morton in 1908, which is some 230 days older than Williams, born in June 1980.

“She’s still motivated to go for more” said Muguruza, 26, “which is also very surprising.”

Williams’ career has been a series of surprises. Ten years ago she was ranked 31st and seeded 23rd at Wimbledon—and won. Six years ago she disclosed she had an autoimmune disease.

But instead of retirement there was revitalization, reaching the semifinals here in 2016 and making it to the finals of the Australian this January, losing to younger sister Serena.

Muguruza knows that feeling. She was beaten by Serena in the 2015 Wimbledon final. However she does have one Slam title, the 2016 French Open.

Venus Williams is 3-1 against Muguruza, including a loss on the clay at Rome this year. They’ve never played on grass.

“So that becomes definitely a different factor,” Williams said. “I’ll have to see what’s working. I’m not sure exactly what she’s doing.”

Other than winning. As, of course, is Williams.

“I’m definitely in the position I want to be in,” said Williams. “It’s two long weeks. Now, you know, knocking on the door for a title. That’s where I want to be.”

That’s where she is, the sport’s grand dame, on the verge of history.