Top 25 New York sports stories of 2016

25. JENRRY MEJIA STRIKES OUT (Credit: AP / Richard Drew) (Credit: AP / Richard Drew) Jenrry Mejia joined the likes of Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson in February when the Mets pitcher received a lifetime suspension from MLB. His was for failing three PED tests, the first player to do so.

24. DAVID WRIGHT’S DEMISE (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) When the Mets third baseman had spinal fusion surgery in June, the Mets acknowledged the obvious -- if Wright makes it back, there's no telling what kind of player he will be.

23. JETS, FITZPATRICK LOOOONG DANCE (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) It seems silly now, given what's happened to the Jets this season. But for months we debated whether the Jets could find common ground with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. They did in July, and it all went downhill from there.

22. LIBERTY PLAYERS TAKE STAND (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Tweeted by @ColdBloodedJ: "Salute to those WNBA players who were fined for their Black Lives Matter shirts, especially the women of the New York Liberty"

Fined $500 in July for wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts over their warmups, Liberty players didn't back down, donning them again that same day. A few days later, it was the WNBA that backed down and rescinded the fines.

21. DECLINE OF DARRELLE REVIS (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) Tweeted by @EricStangel: Darrelle Revis now plays like every game is the Pro Bowl... #MNF

Nothing has epitomized the Jets' poor season more than the play of defensive back Darrelle Revis, a future Hall of Famer who suddenly gets routinely beat, and beaten. In October, he said, "My body is breaking down."

20. TEBOWMANIA RETURNS (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Tweeted by ‏@billscheft "BREAKING: Mets sign Tebow, unconditionally release Barabbas"

In September the Mets signed football player Tim Tebow to a minor league deal, insisted it wasn't about marketing, then couldn't get shirts on shelves fast enough after his first Instructional League swing resulted in a home run.

19. NEW METS VILLAIN DANIEL MURPHY (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Tweeted by @ccav1012: "Daniel Murphy becoming a Met-killer is probably the least surprising thing that's ever happened to the Mets"

The Mets had no qualms about Daniel Murphy leaving last winter. Of course that was before he hit .413 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 19 games against his old team. His OPS of .985 was tops in the National League.

18. MIKE AND MAD DOG REUNITE (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) When Mike Francesa and Chris Russo reunited for a night in March, Radio City Music Hall sold out in minutes, raising more than $1 million for Garden of Dreams Foundation. All so people could watch them talk sports one more time.

17. JEURYS FAMILIA ARRESTED (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) A month after appearing in a anti-domestic violence campaign, the Mets closer was arrested on a domestic violence charge in October. While the charge was dropped in December, Familia and the Mets await potential punishment from MLB.

16. STONY BROOK GOES DANCING (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) In the span of a week in March, Stony Brook won its conference tournament, made its first-ever NCAA Tournament, was crushed by perennial powerhouse Kentucky and said bye to longtime coach Steve Pikiell, who left for Rutgers.

15. STRAWBERRY-GOODEN FEUD (Credit: Michael Bonfiglio) (Credit: Michael Bonfiglio) In one of 2016's more bizarre stories, frenemies Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden spent several days in the newspapers quarreling over, sadly, whether Gooden is back using cocaine. Strawberry says yes. Gooden says no.

14. COUGHLIN 'STEPS DOWN' (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Tom Coughlin "stepped down" in January as Giants coach, then after his final news conference appeared to snub co-owner John Mara's attempt at a handshake. Coughlin denied any intent and says he still wants to coach.

13. CESPEDES ARRIVES IN STYLE (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Tweeted by ‏@TooGooden16: "Where did the horse go during practice? Is it tied up in Cespedes' parking space?"

In one of 2016's flashiest stories, Yoenis Cespedes made waves on social media with his various rides to work during spring training, including a three-wheel Polaris Slingshot, black Lamborghini and a horse named Candy.

12. YANKEES SELL, THEN BUY (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) The debate raged in June. Should the Yankees actually be sellers? They wound up trading their ace relievers to eventual World Series foes -- Andrew Miller to Indians and Aroldis Chapman to Cubs -- only to sign Chapman in December.

11. MCADOO’S GIANT SUIT (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Tweeted by @ddouma75: "Ben McAdoo suit fits like when Tom Hanks becomes the kid at the end of the movie big"

It didn't matter what new Giants coach Ben McAdoo had to say during his introductory news conference in January. All anyone really wanted to know about was what's up with that giant suit he chose to wear?

10. PIAZZA GOES TO COOPERSTOWN (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) Tweeted by Newsday's @therealarieber: "Awaiting comment from Dr. Zizmor on Hall of Famer Mike Piazza's alleged back acne, which he was asked about in his HOF press conference."

Mike Piazza was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on his fourth try in January, and then, on the same day, the Mets great was asked about back acne. He said he preferred to "dwell on the positive parts of my career."

9. GIANTS’ ABOUT-FACE ON JOSH BROWN (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves) The Giants re-signed kicker Josh Brown despite a domestic violence arrest; co-owner John Mara called it "an informed decision." But when cringeworthy details became public in October, the Giants succumbed to public pressure and cut him.

8. KNICKS OVERHAULED (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Phil Jackson made his biggest splash to date in July when he traded for a former MVP in Derrick Rose. He also hired coach Jeff Hornacek to replace Derek Fisher, who never lost the deer-in-headlights look. How's it gone? Ask us in May.

7. ISLES' NEW OWNERS EYE NEW ARENA (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) New owners Jonathan Ledecky and Scott Malkin replaced Charles Wang in July, and sources say they are discussing a new arena potentially at Belmont Park or Willets Point. Islanders can opt out of Barclays deal next January.

6. GARY IS SCARY (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Tweeted by @jareddiamond: "Gary Sanchez hit his first career home run on Aug. 10. He now has 18. It's Sept. 21. This is absolutely, positively insane."

The Yankee youth movement received a bolt of energy from Gary Sanchez, who burst on the scene in August with 11 home runs in the span of 15 games. The rookie catcher finished with 20 home runs in just 201 at-bats.

5. A-ROD EXITS (Credit: EPA / Jason Szenes) (Credit: EPA / Jason Szenes) Tweeted by @MattBosso: "'No athlete ends his or her career the way you want to'- #ARod

Derek Jeter begs to differ..."

For Alex Rodriguez and the Yankees, the exit was anything but smooth. Whereas Derek Jeter enjoyed a yearlong goodbye tour in 2014, A-Rod tried to stave off the end as long as he could. But when his struggles at the plate became too much for the Yankees to withstand, they agreed to an exit strategy in August, one and a half years before his $275-million contract expires. The exit featured one last Yankee Stadium sendoff. Fittingly, a massive thunderstorm struck just as the Yankees honored A-Rod before the game. Now Rodriguez acts as a team adviser to owner Hal Steinbrenner. Unless, of course, he finds another team to play for.

4. FINALLY! ISLES WIN A PLAYOFF SERIES (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) For the first time since 1993, the Islanders won a series. It took a tense six-game first-round series in April capped by a weighty Game 6 effort by captain John Tavares, whose double-overtime goal lifted the Islanders past the Florida Panthers and into the second round. That winning goal also gave the Islanders their first genuine memorable moment at their new home, Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

3. MMA ARRIVES IN NY (Credit: Newsday /mJeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Newsday /mJeffrey Basinger) Tweeted by @MMArco_tw: "Just rewatched #ufc205 from @TheGarden on @UFCFightPass. What an amazing card! And, man, did it deliver! A magical night!"

New York became the last state to legalize mixed martial arts in March, and the sport marked its arrival at Madison Square Garden in November with UFC 205. The event drew a live gate of $17.7 million, the biggest in the sport's history by $5 million. And it also drew a crowd of 20,427, including celebrities such as Madonna and Hugh Jackman. Oh, and there was fighting in the octagon, too. Conor McGregor scored a TKO in the second round of the night's headline fight, then used the New York platform to call for fighters to get a greater share of the pot.

2. THE LIGHTNING ROD THAT IS ODELL BECKHAM JR. (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Tweeted by‏@FunnyCostaki: "Not to be outdone, Odell Beckham has just proposed to this thing."

So far this season, Beckham has banged his head a few times against a hard wall after a frustrating loss. He has complained about poor officiating ("Everybody can see it. Stevie Wonder can see it.") He has slammed his helmet on the sideline in frustration. He has been penalized for taking off his helmet on the field. He has been fined by the NFL. He has proposed to a kicker's net. He has been criticized by his coach. Oh, and one other thing. He's also far and away the Giants' best and most dynamic offensive player.