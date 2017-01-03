BOYDS, Maryland — Forward Crystal Dunn of Rockville Centre is leaving the Washington Spirit for Chelsea FC of the FA Women’s Super League, the top tier of English women’s soccer.
Dunn was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League college draft. She went on to become the league’s Golden Boot winner in 2015 with 15 goals.
Dunn, 24, also has established herself with the U.S. women’s national team and was named to the roster for the Rio Olympics. She scored against Colombia in the group stage.PhotosWho is Crystal Dunn?FacebookLike Newsday Sports on Facebook
Dunn follows U.S. teammate Alex Morgan overseas. Morgan recently left the Orlando Pride to play for Lyon in France.
“It’s a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career,” Dunn said in a statement released by the English club. “Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level and I think the moment is right.”
Dunn is signed with Chelsea until 2018, according to the team.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.