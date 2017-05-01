Lindsey Vonn, from St. Paul, Minn., is a three-time Olympian and one of the top alpine skiers in the world. She has ended her World Cup season early after injuring her left knee.

(Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE) (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE) epa05852828 Lindsey Vonn of the USA speeds down the slope during the Women's Super G race at the FIS World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colorado, USA, 16 March 2017. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

(Credit: AP / Chris Dillman) (Credit: AP / Chris Dillman) Overcome by fatigue, Lindsey Vonn collapses after her downhill run in the World Cup Final ski races Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Aspen, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Lindsey Vonn of the United States competes in the Ladies' Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain on March 15, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) ASPEN, CO - MARCH 13: Lindsay Vonn of the United States sits on the snow after her training run for the ladies' downhill during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 13, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images for TIME / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images for TIME / Dimitrios Kambouris) Athlete Lindsey Vonn attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE) (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE) epa05928034 US skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2017. The event is a celebration of Time Magazine's annual issue recognizing 100 of the world's most influential people. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 52724250

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) epa05850294 Lindsey Vonn of the US crashes into the air fence after crossing the finish line after her run during the Audi FIS World Cup Finals Women's Downhill in Aspen, Colorado, USA, 15 March 2017. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

(Credit: Getty Images North America / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Tom Pennington) ASPEN, CO - MARCH 14: Lindsey Vonn of the United States skis during a training run for the ladies' downhill at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 14, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Second place Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates after the Ladies' Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain on March 15, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

(Credit: Getty Images/ PHILIPPE DESMAZES) (Credit: Getty Images/ PHILIPPE DESMAZES) US skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after taking 10th place of the FIS World Cup Alpine Women's Giant Slalom on December 20, 2015, in Courchevel, French Alps.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on December 20, 2015 in Courchevel, France.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 19, 2015 in Val dÕIsere, France.

(Credit: AP/ Pier Marco Tacca) (Credit: AP/ Pier Marco Tacca) Lindsey Vonn, of The United States, competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Images/ Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Combined on December 18, 2015 in Val d'Isere, France.

(Credit: AP/ Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP/ Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn gets to the finish area after skiing off course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Val D'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015.

(Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn, of United States, celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn, of United States, smiles after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn, of United States, hugs a calf as she celebrates after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: AP / Pier Marco Tacca) (Credit: AP / Pier Marco Tacca) Lindsey Vonn of the United States speeds on her wat to win an alpine ski, women's World Cup Downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn of United States, reacts in the finish area after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014.

(Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn waves as she presents the game ball to season ticket holder David Ellen before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn, of United States, her right arm blocked, leaves after falling during an alpine ski women's World Cup Super-G in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Vonn was looking for a fourth consecutive podium finish and was .01 ahead of Georgl's time on the first split. But after going too tightly into a turn, Vonn went inside on her skis and slid off course, prompting gasps from fans at the bottom of the Oreiller-Killy course. The four-time World Cup champion lay on her back for a few moments before getting up, with no apparent damage to her troublesome right knee. Vonn was looking to move level with Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proll for all-time wins. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates her second place finish in the women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Dec. 7, 2014.

(Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn visits with Denver Broncos mascot "Thunder" before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Dimitrios Kambouris) NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo John Raoux) (Credit: AP Photo John Raoux) Skier Lindsey Vonn watches as her boyfriend Tiger Woods receives the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday, May 12, 2013, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote) (Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote) PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier Lindsey Vonn attends the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2013 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote) (Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote) PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier Lindsey Vonn watches Tiger Woods of the USA during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2013 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo John Raoux) (Credit: AP Photo John Raoux) Skier Lindsey Vonn applauds as her boyfriend Tiger Woods receives the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday, May 12, 2013, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museum's latest exhibit in New York. (May 6, 2013)

(Credit: AP, 2013) (Credit: AP, 2013) Skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods posted separate items on their Facebook pages Monday, March 18, 2013, to announce their relationship.

(Credit: Lindsey Vonn (Getty Images)) (Credit: Lindsey Vonn (Getty Images)) Lindsey Vonn

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn gestures during a press conference in view of the World Cup Alpine Skiing, in Schladming, Austria. (Feb. 3, 2013)

(Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 19: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 1st place competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 19, 2013 in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo Giovanni Auletta) (Credit: AP Photo Giovanni Auletta) Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg, left, winner of an Alpine ski World Cup women's Super G, poses with Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn arrives at her Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration on Monday, July 9, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

(Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn, center, NFL football player Casey Matthews, left, and NFL football player Clay Matthews, right, pose together at the Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration for Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, July 10, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

(Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles) COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Actor Dennis Haskins, right, kisses Lindsey Vonn at the Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration for Lindsey Vonn on Monday, July 9, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

(Credit: Getty Jason Merritt) (Credit: Getty Jason Merritt) LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Olympic gold medalistists Shaun White (L) and Lindsey Vonn in the audience during the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) Lindsey Vonn speaks onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

(Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) Lindsey Vonn tebows onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

(Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) Lindsey Vonn, left, and Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin III speak onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

(Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer) Lindsey Vonn, right, presents New York Jets Tim Tebow with the award for best moment onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

(Credit: Getty/PHILIPPE DESMAZES) (Credit: Getty/PHILIPPE DESMAZES) US Lindsey Vonn clears a gate during the first run of the FIS World Cup Alpine skiing Women's Slalom on December 18, 2011 in Courchevel, in the French Alps. AFP PHOTO/PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/DIETER NAGL) (Credit: Getty/DIETER NAGL) US Lindsey Vonn smiles after taking part in the first training session of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Bad Kleinkirchheim, some 300 kilometers south-west of Vienna, on January 5, 2012. AFP PHOTO / DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Marco Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Zagreb, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

(Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, Lindsey Vonn reacts after winning the women's World Cup super-G ski competition in Beaver Creek, Colo. Vonn is off to her best World Cup start, winning five of six races. She's also well on the way to reclaiming the overall title she lost by just three points to Maria Hoefl-Riesch last season. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)

(Credit: Getty/HRVOJE POLAN) (Credit: Getty/HRVOJE POLAN) US Lindsey Vonn clears the gate during the first run of the FIS alpine women's slalom competition on Sljeme mountain above Zagreb on January 3, 2012. Vonn finished ninth. AFP PHOTO/HRVOJE POLAN (Photo credit should read HRVOJE POLAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) LIENZ, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2011 in Lienz, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/JURE MAKOVEC) (Credit: Getty/JURE MAKOVEC) US Lindsey Vonn looks on during the morning practice prior to the women's slalom of at the FIS Ski World Cup 2011-2012 in Flachau on December 20, 2011. AFP PHOTO / JURE MAKOVEC (Photo credit should read Jure Makovec/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) (Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) Sarah Schleper, second from left, holds her son Lasse as she poses with her teammates Julia Mancuso, left, and Lindsey Vonn, in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. American skier Sarah Schleper, who competed in four Winter Olympics, says Thursday's slalom will be the last World Cup race of her career. The 32-year-old Schleper will retire after 15 years and 186 races since making her World Cup debut in her native Vail, Colorado, in 1995. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) (Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) Sarah Schleper, left, poses with her teammate Lindsey Vonn, in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. American skier Sarah Schleper, who competed in four Winter Olympics, says Thursday's slalom will be the last World Cup race of her career. The 32-year-old Schleper will retire after 15 years and 186 races since making her World Cup debut in her native Vail, Colorado, in 1995. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: Getty/Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) LIENZ, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 28: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on December 28, 2011 in Lienz, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn competes during the Women FIS Alpine skiing World cup giant slalom. (Dec. 28, 2011)

(Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) United States' Lindsey Vonn kneels down in front of the podium after winning the women's World Cup super-G ski competition in Beaver Creek, Colo. on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2011. Vonn was "Tebowing", mimicing Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's kneeling-prayer celebration. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America celebrates with her silver medal as she attends the medal ceremony after finishing second in the Women's Downhill during the Alpine FIS Ski World Championships on the Kandahar course. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) (Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta ) Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, sticks her tongue out in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn competes during the Women FIS Alpine skiing World cup giant slalom. (Dec. 28, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Fans surround ski racer Lindsey Vonn from the United States during the presentation of the US ski team in Innsbruck, Austria. (Oct. 14, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Ski racer Lindsey Vonn from the United States, right, signs autographs during the presentation of the US ski team in Innsbruck, Austria. (Oct. 14, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Ski racer Lindsey Vonn from the United States reacts during the presentation of the US ski team in Innsbruck, Austria. (Oct. 14, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, is airborne during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Downhill training, in Are, Sweden. (Feb. 24, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the US reacts after placing second in the first official women's downhill training in the FIS Alpine skiing World cup in Aare, Sweden. (Feb. 23, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn jumps of the US jumps during the first official women's downhill training in the FIS Alpine skiing World cup in Aare, Sweden. (Feb. 23, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America celebrates with her silver medal after finishing second in the Women's Downhill during the Alpine FIS Ski World Championships on the Kandahar course. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn from the US, left, congratulates Austria's Elisabeth Goergl after completing the women's downhill, at the Alpine World Skiing Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Feb. 23, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America attends the flower ceremony after the Women's Downhill during the Alpine FIS Ski World Championships on the Kandahar course. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn from the United States poses with her silver medal of the women's downhill, at the Alpine World Skiing Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Second placed Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America attends the flower ceremony after the Women's Downhill during the Alpine FIS Ski World Championships on the Kandahar course. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Gold medal's winner Elisabeth Goergl of Austria, back to camera, and silver medallist Lindsey Vonn of the US, hug each others on the podium after the women's downhill, at the Alpine World Skiing Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America attends the medal ceremony after finishing second in the Women's Downhill during the Alpine FIS Ski World Championships on the Kandahar course. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Gold medal winner Austria's Elisabeth Goergl poses during the medal awards ceremony for the women's Alpine skiing Championship Downhill event in Garmisch Partenkirchen, southern Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Silver medal winner US Lindsey Vonn poses during the medal awards ceremony for the women's Alpine skiing Championship Downhill event in Garmisch Partenkirchen, southern Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Silver medal winner US Lindsey Vonn poses during the medal awards ceremony for the women's Alpine skiing Championship Downhill event in Garmisch Partenkirchen, southern Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In this photo released by GAP2011 Lindsey Vonn from the US kisses her silver medal she won in the women's downhill race at the alpine skiing World Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Feb. 13, 2011)

(Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) U.S. ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Vail, Colo., shades her eyes from the sun as she talks to a coach on the radio after training on the race course in Aspen, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. World Cup women ski racers are scheduled to compete in a giant slalom and slalom ski race this weekend in Aspen. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

(Credit: Business Wire/) (Credit: Business Wire/) Lindsey Vonn on the cover of ESPN The Magazine (Photo: Business Wire)

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Lindsey Vonn of the USA prepares for her first run of the Giant Slalom and failed to finish during the Audi FIS Women's World Cup Aspen Winternational. (Nov. 27, 2010)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 5: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on December 5, 2010 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty/Doug Pensinger) ASPEN, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes a drink as she prepares for the first run of the Giant Slalom and she failed to finish during the Audi FIS Women's World Cup Aspen Winternational on November 27, 2010 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 4: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 4, 2010 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 4: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 4, 2010 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) (Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) US skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after crossing the finish line in the Women's Downhill first training of the FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise on November 30, 2010. AFP PHOTO/Bill Halliwell (Photo credit should read BILL HALLIWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP Photo/Frank Gunn) Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, races down the course on her way to the seventh fastest time in the third training run at the women's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 1: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the United States competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill training on December 1, 2010 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 1: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the United States competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill training on December 1, 2010 in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 5: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on December 5, 2010 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Peter Kramer ) (Credit: AP Photo/Peter Kramer ) Athlete Lindsey Vonn attends the 20th annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn attends the 2010 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. (Aug. 28, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn, center, winner of the ESPY award for best female U.S. Olympic athlete, poses backstage with actors Emmanuelle Chriqui and Mark Wahlberg at the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. (July 14, 2010)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn arrives in the finish area after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the Vancouver Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia. (Feb. 26, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn reacts after missing a gate during the Ladies Slalom first run in Whistler, British Columbia. (Feb. 26, 2010)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images) American Lindsey Vonn is seen after missing a gate during the women's slalom event at the Vancouver Olympics. (Feb. 26, 2010)

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) A disappointed Lindsey Vonn reacts after missing a gate in the slalom event and skiing out of the course during the Vancouver Olympics. (Feb. 26, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn crashes into the fence during her first run of the giant slalom at the Vancouver Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia. (Feb. 24, 2010)

(Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) (Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) USA's bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn steps down from the podium after the flowers ceremony of the women's Super-G race of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creek side Alpine skiing venue on February 20, 2010. AFP PHOTO OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT) (Credit: Getty/FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT) USA's bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn gestures after the women's Super-G race of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creek side Alpine skiing venue on February 20, 2010. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) (Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Lindsey Vonn of the United States shows the gold and bronze medals she won in the Women's downhill and super-G events, during the medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)

(Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Krupa) (Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Krupa) Andrea Fischbacher of Austria, center, shows the gold medal of the Women's super-G event, flanked by silver medallist Tina Maze of Slovenia, left, and bronze medal's winner Lindsey Vonn of the United States, during the medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)

(Credit: Getty/Shaun Botterill) (Credit: Getty/Shaun Botterill) WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Tina Maze of Slovenia receives the silver medal, Andrea Fischbacher of Austria receives the gold medal and Lindsey Vonn of the United States receives the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the women's super-g alpine skiing held at the Whistler Medals Plaza on day 9 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 20, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States receives the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the women's super-g Alpine skiing held at the Whistler Medals Plaza on day nine of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on Feb. 20, 2010, in Whistler, Canada. Vonn also holds up her gold medal won earlier in the week in the ladies' downhill.

(Credit: Getty/Richard Heathcote) (Credit: Getty/Richard Heathcote) WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Lindsey Vonn of the United States receives the bronze medal, Andrea Fischbacher of Austria receives the gold medal and Tina Maze of Slovenia receives the silver medal during the medal ceremony for the women's super-g alpine skiing held at the Whistler Medals Plaza on day 9 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 20, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) (Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) USA's Lindsey Vonn stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Alpine skiing Women's Super-G event of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medal Plaza venue on February 20, 2010 in Whistler AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) (Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Julia Mancuso of the United States reacts in the finish area after her first run of the Women's giant slalom was stopped at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. Mancuso had to halt her first run after Lindsey Vonn crashed. Mancuso was taken back up the course and will start again later. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)

(Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Krupa) (Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Krupa) Lindsey Vonn of the United States passes a gate during the first run of the Women's giant slalom, at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)

(Credit: Getty/MICHAEL KAPPELER) (Credit: Getty/MICHAEL KAPPELER) Austrian gold medallist Andrea Fischbacher (L) and US bronze medallist Lindsey Vonn celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony of the women's alpine skiing Super-G race of the Vancouver Winter Olympics in Whistler on February 20, 2010. AFP PHOTO DDP / MICHAEL KAPPELER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) (Credit: Getty/OLIVIER MORIN) USA's Lindsey Vonn displays her bronze (super-G) and gold medal (downhill) during the medal ceremony for the Alpine skiing Women's Super-G event of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medal Plaza venue on February 20, 2010 in Whistler. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) Lindsey Vonn waves to the crowd after her gold-medal run in the Women's Downhill Wednesday.

(Credit: Los Angeles Times / Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times / Wally Skalij) USA's Julia Mancuso, left, and Lindsey Vonn hold the American flag high as they celebrate their medal wins in the Women's Downhill Wednesday.

(Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) Lindsey Vonn is grounded not by her injured shin, but by joy as she celebrates her gold medal in the Women's Downhill.

(Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) [Skalij, Wally -- - WHISLTER, CANADA FEBRUARY 17, 2010-USA's Lindsey Vonn celebrates her gold medal in the Women's Downhill in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Wednesday. (Wally SKalij/Los Angeles Times)] *** []

(Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) [Skalij, Wally -- - WHISTLER, CANADA FEBRUARY 17, 2010-USA's Lindsey Vonn celebrates her gold medal in the Women's Downhill in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Wednesday. (Wally SKalij/Los Angeles Times)] *** []

(Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij) [Skalij, Wally -- - WHISTLER, CANADA FEBRUARY 17, 2010-USA's Lindsey Vonn crosses the finish line to win a gold medal in the Women's Downhill in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Wednesday. (Wally SKalij/Los Angeles Times)] *** []

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn races down the slope during the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside. She won the gold medal in 1:44.19, edging out fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75).

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn races down the slope during the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside. She won the gold medal in 1:44.19, edging out fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75).

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn races down the slope during the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside. She won the gold medal in 1:44.19, edging out fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75).

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn gets crazy air during the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside. She won the gold medal in 1:44.19, edging out fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75).

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn reacts in the finish area after completing the Women's downhill in Vancouver, winning the gold medal in 1:44.19. Fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75) took home the silver.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the United States reacts after competing during the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler. She won the gold medal. (Feb. 17, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning the gold medal in the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. She won the gold medal in 1:44.19, edging out fellow American Julia Mancuso (1:44.75).

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lindsey Vonn grimaces after completing a downhill training at the Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn smiles in the finish area after training at the Women's World Cup ski downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 21, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes first place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 22, 2010)

(Credit: AP Photo) (Credit: AP Photo) Lindsey Vonn of the United States holds an American flag after winning the Women's World Cup Downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. It was her fifth straight win in World Cup downhills this season with another decisive victory on the Olympia delle Tofane course. (Jan. 23, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn smiles in the finish area at the end of the women's World Cup ski downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 23, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn jumps on her way to win the women's World Cup ski Downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo. (Jan. 23, 2010)

(Credit: AP Photo) (Credit: AP Photo) Lindsey Vonn of the United States speeds down the course on her way to win the Women's World Cup Downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 23, 2010)

(Credit: AP Photo) (Credit: AP Photo) Lindsey Vonn of the United States passes a gate during the first run of an alpine ski, Women's World Cup Giant Slalom, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 24, 2010)

(Credit: AP Photo) (Credit: AP Photo) Lindsey Vonn of the United States clears a gate during the first run of an alpine ski at the Women's World Cup Giant Slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 24, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn clears a gate during the first run of the women's World Cup ski Giant Slalom race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Jan. 24, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning the women's World Cup downhill race in Haus im Ennstal. (Jan. 8, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning the women's World Cup downhill race in Haus im Ennstal, Austria. (Jan. 9, 2010)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning the women's World Cup downhill race in Haus im Ennstal, Austria. (Jan. 9, 2010)