    Lindsey Vonn, from St. Paul, Minn., is a three-time Olympian and one of the top alpine skiers in the world. She has ended her World Cup season early after injuring her left knee.

    epa05852828 Lindsey Vonn of the USA speeds down
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    epa05852828 Lindsey Vonn of the USA speeds down the slope during the Women's Super G race at the FIS World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colorado, USA, 16 March 2017. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Overcome by fatigue, Lindsey Vonn collapses after her
    (Credit: AP / Chris Dillman)

    Overcome by fatigue, Lindsey Vonn collapses after her downhill run in the World Cup Final ski races Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Aspen, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Lindsey Vonn of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Lindsey Vonn of the United States competes in the Ladies' Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain on March 15, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 13: Lindsay Vonn of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 13: Lindsay Vonn of the United States sits on the snow after her training run for the ladies' downhill during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 13, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Athlete Lindsey Vonn attends the 2017 Time 100
    (Credit: Getty Images for TIME / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Athlete Lindsey Vonn attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

    epa05928034 US skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    epa05928034 US skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2017. The event is a celebration of Time Magazine's annual issue recognizing 100 of the world's most influential people. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 52724250

    epa05850294 Lindsey Vonn of the US crashes into
    (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO)

    epa05850294 Lindsey Vonn of the US crashes into the air fence after crossing the finish line after her run during the Audi FIS World Cup Finals Women's Downhill in Aspen, Colorado, USA, 15 March 2017. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 14: Lindsey Vonn of
    (Credit: Getty Images North America / Tom Pennington)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 14: Lindsey Vonn of the United States skis during a training run for the ladies' downhill at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 14, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Second place Lindsey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Second place Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates after the Ladies' Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain on March 15, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

    US skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after taking 10th
    (Credit: Getty Images/ PHILIPPE DESMAZES)

    US skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after taking 10th place of the FIS World Cup Alpine Women's Giant Slalom on December 20, 2015, in Courchevel, French Alps.

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom)

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on December 20, 2015 in Courchevel, France.

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom)

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 19, 2015 in Val dÕIsere, France.

    Lindsey Vonn, of The United States, competes during
    (Credit: AP/ Pier Marco Tacca)

    Lindsey Vonn, of The United States, competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015.

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 2nd place
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom)

    Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Combined on December 18, 2015 in Val d'Isere, France.

    Lindsey Vonn gets to the finish area after
    (Credit: AP/ Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn gets to the finish area after skiing off course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Val D'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015.

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, celebrates on the
    (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, smiles after winning
    (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, smiles after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, hugs a calf
    (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, hugs a calf as she celebrates after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn of the United States speeds on
    (Credit: AP / Pier Marco Tacca)

    Lindsey Vonn of the United States speeds on her wat to win an alpine ski, women's World Cup Downhill in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)

    Lindsey Vonn of United States, reacts in the
    (Credit: AP)

    Lindsey Vonn of United States, reacts in the finish area after winning an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere, France, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014.

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer
    (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger)

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn waves as she presents the game ball to season ticket holder David Ellen before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, her right arm
    (Credit: AP / Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of United States, her right arm blocked, leaves after falling during an alpine ski women's World Cup Super-G in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Vonn was looking for a fourth consecutive podium finish and was .01 ahead of Georgl's time on the first split. But after going too tightly into a turn, Vonn went inside on her skis and slid off course, prompting gasps from fans at the bottom of the Oreiller-Killy course. The four-time World Cup champion lay on her back for a few moments before getting up, with no apparent damage to her troublesome right knee. Vonn was looking to move level with Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proll for all-time wins. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

    Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates her
    (Credit: AP)

    Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates her second place finish in the women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Dec. 7, 2014.

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer
    (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger)

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn visits with Denver Broncos mascot "Thunder" before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Tiger Woods
    (Credit: Getty Dimitrios Kambouris)

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn watches as her boyfriend Tiger
    (Credit: AP Photo John Raoux)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn watches as her boyfriend Tiger Woods receives the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday, May 12, 2013, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier
    (Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote)

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier Lindsey Vonn attends the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2013 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier
    (Credit: Getty Richard Heathcote)

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Skier Lindsey Vonn watches Tiger Woods of the USA during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2013 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn applauds as her boyfriend Tiger
    (Credit: AP Photo John Raoux)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn applauds as her boyfriend Tiger Woods receives the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday, May 12, 2013, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

    World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museum's latest exhibit in New York. (May 6, 2013)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods posted
    (Credit: AP, 2013)

    Skier Lindsey Vonn and golfer Tiger Woods posted separate items on their Facebook pages Monday, March 18, 2013, to announce their relationship.

    Lindsey Vonn
    (Credit: Lindsey Vonn (Getty Images))

    Lindsey Vonn

    Lindsey Vonn gestures during a press conference in
    (Credit: AP)

    Lindsey Vonn gestures during a press conference in view of the World Cup Alpine Skiing, in Schladming, Austria. (Feb. 3, 2013)

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 19: (FRANCE OUT)
    (Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom)

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 19: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 1st place competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 19, 2013 in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

    Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg, left, winner of an Alpine
    (Credit: AP Photo Giovanni Auletta)

    Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg, left, winner of an Alpine ski World Cup women's Super G, poses with Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn arrives at her
    (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn arrives at her Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration on Monday, July 9, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn, center, NFL football
    (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Lindsey Vonn, center, NFL football player Casey Matthews, left, and NFL football player Clay Matthews, right, pose together at the Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration for Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, July 10, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Actor Dennis Haskins, right, kisses
    (Credit: Invision for Red Bull Matt Sayles)

    COMMERCIAL IMAGE - Actor Dennis Haskins, right, kisses Lindsey Vonn at the Red Bull Sweet 16 Celebration for Lindsey Vonn on Monday, July 9, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Red Bull/AP Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Olympic gold
    (Credit: Getty Jason Merritt)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Olympic gold medalistists Shaun White (L) and Lindsey Vonn in the audience during the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic
    (Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic
    (Credit: Getty Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: US Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Lindsey Vonn speaks onstage at the ESPY Awards
    (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer)

    Lindsey Vonn speaks onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

    Lindsey Vonn tebows onstage at the ESPY Awards
    (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer)

    Lindsey Vonn tebows onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

    Lindsey Vonn, left, and Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin
    (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer)

    Lindsey Vonn, left, and Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin III speak onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

    Lindsey Vonn, right, presents New York Jets Tim
    (Credit: AP Photo John Shearer)

    Lindsey Vonn, right, presents New York Jets Tim Tebow with the award for best moment onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

    US Lindsey Vonn clears a gate during the
    (Credit: Getty/PHILIPPE DESMAZES)

    US Lindsey Vonn clears a gate during the first run of the FIS World Cup Alpine skiing Women's Slalom on December 18, 2011 in Courchevel, in the French Alps. AFP PHOTO/PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images)

    US Lindsey Vonn smiles after taking part in
    (Credit: Getty/DIETER NAGL)

    US Lindsey Vonn smiles after taking part in the first training session of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Bad Kleinkirchheim, some 300 kilometers south-west of Vienna, on January 5, 2012. AFP PHOTO / DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images)

