Long Island in the pros: WNBA edition
A look at WNBA players who first shined on Long Island high school basketball courts. To qualify, they must have appeared in at least one WNBA game.
Sue Bird(Credit: Steven Ryan)
High school: Syosset/Christ the King (Queens)
WNBA: Seattle Storm (2002-present)
Bird, the No. 1 overall pick by the Storm in 2002, is one of just six players to win an NCAA Championship, a WNBA Championship and an Olympic gold medal. She's averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 assists during her 14-year WNBA career.
Bria Hartley(Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh)
High school: North Babylon
WNBA: Washington Mystics (2014-16)
Hartley was the No. 7 overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2014 WNBA draft but never played for the Storm as she was traded to the Mystics on the same day. In three seasons in Washington, she averaged 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in 83 games. The UConn product was traded to the Liberty in a three-team trade on Jan. 30, 2017.
Samantha Prahalis(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)
High school: Commack
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury (2012-13), New York Liberty (2013), Los Angeles Sparks (2014)
The fifth-leading scorer in Long Island history with 2,372 points, Prahalis went on to play at Ohio State before she was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2012 draft. She was an All-Rookie selection and Rookie of the Year runner-up, but was waived by the Mercury just eight games into her sophomore season. She played just five games total with the Liberty and Sparks.
Sue Wicks(Credit: AP / Tina Fineberg)
High school: Center Moriches
WNBA: New York Liberty (1997-2002)
Wicks, a 2013 inductee into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, ranks eighth in WNBA history in career blocked shots with 158. She played at Rutgers from 1984-88 and finished her college career as the Scarlet Knights' all-time leading scorer (2,655 points) and rebounder (1,357 rebounds). The Liberty, in its first-ever draft, selected Wicks with the No. 6 overall pick in 1997. She averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.90 blocks in 182 games during her WNBA career.
