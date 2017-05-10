Top 25 WNBA players for 2017

Newsday's Mike Rose ranks the top 25 players for the 2017 WNBA season.

25. Lindsay Whalen, Minnesota Lynx, G, 5-9 (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Whalen averaged just 9.8 points and 3.8 assists last season, while playing a career-low 24.6 minutes per game. But Whalen played well for the U.S. in the Rio Olympics and did not play overseas this past winter. Whalen could have a Sue Bird-type resurgent season in 2017.

24. Moriah Jefferson, San Antonio Stars, G, 5-6 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Jefferson had a solid rookie season in 2016, averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Expect Jefferson's numbers to go up in her second season, even though the Stars have to figure out a way to allow Jefferson to be successful with fellow guards Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride in the mix.

23. Briann January, Indiana Fever, G, 5-8 (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) January is a solid and steady floor leader. She averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. January also was named to the All-WNBA defensive first team, her fifth career All-Defensive team selection.

22. Tayler Hill, Washington Mystics, G, 5-9 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Hill was ninth in the WNBA in scoring last season (15.4 per game). It was her best season in the WNBA. Hill could be set for a bigger season in 2017, but it will take time to jell with new teammates Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver.

21. Odyssey Sims, Los Angeles Sparks, G, 5-8 (Credit: Getty Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea) (Credit: Getty Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea) Sims gets a fresh start in L.A. and should see her scoring numbers go up as the main outside threat to complement frontcourt stars Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker. Sims averaged 14 points per game for the Dallas Wings in 2016 but shot just 35 percent from the floor.

20. Tiffany Hayes, Atlanta Dream, G, 5-10 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Hayes averaged a career-high 15 points per game during the regular season in 2016 (12th in the WNBA) and she could be primed for a breakout season. Hayes will need to carry an even bigger scoring load for Dream in the absence of Angel McCoughtry.

19. Alana Beard, Los Angeles Sparks, G/F, 5-11 (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) Beard averaged just 7.1 points per game last season. Her value, however, is on defense. Beard was the only unanimous pick on the All-Defensive first team in 2016, finishing second in the league with 1.7 steals per game.

18. Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta Dream, C/F, 6-3 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) The WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2016 should be even better in 2017. Williams averaged 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Expect those numbers to go up in 2017, especially with Angel McCoughtry expected to miss the season

17. Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics, G, 5-7 (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Toliver averaged 13.2 points per game in 2016 as the Sparks won the WNBA title. Toliver is one of the league's best three-point shooters, hitting 42.4 percent in 2016. Her scoring numbers should go up in D.C. playing in coach Mike Thibault's offense.

16. Glory Johnson, Dallas Wings, F, 6-3 (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Johnson played in only 18 games in 2016 after serving a seven-game suspension to start the season and breaking her toe later in the season. But Johnson still averaged 11.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. Expect Johnson to be a double-double threat with a full season ahead.

15. Epiphanny Prince, Liberty, G, 5-9 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Prince returned from a torn ACL last August but played in just seven games (six in the regular season and one in the postseason). Expect Prince to return to being a double-digit scorer (she has averaged 13.9 points per game in her career) and give the Liberty a much-needed second scorer behind Tina Charles.

14. Sue Bird, Seattle Storm, G, 5-9 (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Bird, the Syosset native, had one of the best seasons of her career, averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 assists as she was named to the All-WNBA first team. She also shot a career-high 44 percent from the three-point line. Bird had recent knee surgery and it's uncertain when she'll play this season.

13. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings, G, 5-9 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Diggins-Smith was still working her way back last season from a torn ACL in 2015. Still, Diggins-Smith played in 25 games and averaged 13.1 points per game. Now almost two years since she tore her ACL, expect Diggins-Smith to start to return to an All-Star level.

12. Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics, F/C, 6-4 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) Meesseman had her best scoring season in 2016, averaging 15.2 points per game (11th in the league). Meesseman is an emerging star but will need to mesh with new teammate Elena Delle Donne. At 6-4, Meesseman presents matchup problems because of her ability to score from the perimeter.

11. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, G, 5-10 (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Loyd took a big step forward last season -- her second in the WNBA -- by averaging 16.5 points per game, which was eighth in the league. Loyd, an All-WNBA second-team selection, should be even better this season, teaming with Breanna Stewart as franchise cornerstone players.

10. Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury, C, 6-9 (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) Griner averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season -- her lowest averages since her rookie season in 2013. But Griner led the league in blocks at 3.1 per game. With Penny Taylor retired and DeWanna Bonner out for the season, Griner's scoring should increase.

9. Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx, C, 6-6 (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Fowles had another strong season in 2016, averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Fowles was also named to the All-Defensive first team. Heading into her 10th season in the WNBA, Fowles remains one of the league's best frontcourt players.

8. Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury, G, 6-foot (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Taurasi returned to the WNBA in 2016 after taking the 2015 season off. Taurasi averaged 17.8 points per game, but shot a career-worst 39.6 from the floor. Taurasi, however, is coming off a big summer with the U.S. women's national team, leading the team in scoring (15.6 per game) at the Rio Olympics.

7. Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream, F/G, 6-1 (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill) McCoughtry averaged 19.5 points per game last season, which was fourth in the WNBA. McCoughtry announced in January that she was taking time off in 2017 to rest, but it's not known if she will miss some or all of the season. When McCoughtry returns, she ranks among the best players in the league.

6. Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks, F, 6-4 (Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski) (Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski) Parker averaged 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game last season. Parker, however, increased her scoring (19.3) and rebounding (8.7) in the postseason when she claimed the WNBA Finals MVP after helping the Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx for the title.

5. Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm. F, 6-4 (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA second-team selection averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in 2016. The scary part is that it's reasonable to think those numbers could go up in 2017. Stewart was also an All-Defensive second-team pick. Stewart tied for the league high by playing 34.7 minutes per game in 2016.

4. Tina Charles, Liberty, C, 6-4 (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Charles led the WNBA in scoring (21.5 per game) and rebounding (9.9 per game) in 2016, becoming just the third player in league history to accomplish that feat in the same season. She also led the WNBA with 20 double-doubles. Charles finished second in MVP voting and was selected to the All-WNBA first team. Charles wants to bring the Liberty its first title in 2017.

3. Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, F, 6-2 (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) The reigning WNBA MVP averaged career bests in points (19.7, third in the WNBA) and rebounds (9.1, third in the WNBA) in 2016. Ogwumike also shot a league-best 66.5 percent from the floor, with career highs in assists (3.1) and blocks (1.2). Ogwumike was a unanimous selection to the All-WNBA first team and also made the All-Defensive first team, solidifying her as the league's most complete player.

2. Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, F, 6-foot (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Moore, the 2014 WNBA MVP, averaged 19 points, five rebounds and four assists last season and nearly won her fourth league title. Moore had a sensational 2016 postseason, averaging 22 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Moore was named to her fourth straight All-WNBA first team and finished third in the MVP voting in 2016.