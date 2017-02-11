No. 1 UConn vs. SMU
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 of her 22 points in the first half and the top-ranked Connecticut women’s team extended its NCAA record winning streak to 99 games with an 83-41 win over Southern Methodist University on Saturday.
Samuelson, who shook off an illness which caused her to miss practice Thursday and Friday, was 8 of 13 from the floor.
“You don’t want your teammates to ever worry that if Lou’s not feeling that great, what are we going to get from her?” she said. “I wanted to show them that no matter what’s going on, I’m still going to be able to be out there and give 100 percent and do something to contribute to the team.”
Napheesa Collier had 10 points and 13 rebounds to record her ninth double-double this season for the Huskies (24-0, 12-0 American Athletic Conference), who will try to reach the 100-straight win milestone against No. 6 South Carolina tomorrow night.
Kia Nurse and Saniya Chong each scored 13 points and Gabby Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, pulls down a rebound as SMU's Morgan Bolton, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma signs autographs for fans after an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson shoots as SMU's Dai'ja Thomas defends in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Kia Nurse, right, shoots over SMU's Alicia Froling, left, in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson goes up for a basket against SMU's McKenzie Adams, left, in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, right, shoots as SMU's Devri Owens, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
SMU's McKenzie Adams, left, and Connecticut's Saniya Chong, right, battle for control of the ball in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Kia Nurse, center, shoots between SMU's Morgan Bolton, left, and Klara Bradshaw, right, in the second half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson shoots between SMU's Mikayla Reese, left, and Stephanie Collins, right, in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, right, shoots as SMU's Dai'ja Thomas, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gives a a thumbs up to his team in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Connecticut's Kia Nurse, center, drives to the basket as SMU's Kiara Perry, left, and Alicia Froling, right, defend in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
SMU's Stephanie Collins pulls a rebound away from Connecticut's Gabby Williams, left, in the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
