    Women's SportsSports

    WNBA draft 2017

    Scenes from the 2017 WNBA draft on Thursday in Manhattan.

    Nia Coffey, right, smiles after being selected as
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Nia Coffey, right, smiles after being selected as the fifth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the San Antonio Stars, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Kelsey Plum, left, waits with friends and relatives
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Kelsey Plum, left, waits with friends and relatives for the start of the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York. Plum was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Stars.

    Sydney Wiese, left, reacts after being selected as
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Sydney Wiese, left, reacts after being selected as the 11th overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Alaina Coates, right, talks with guests at her
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Alaina Coates, right, talks with guests at her table before the start of the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York. Coates was selected as the No. 2 pick by the Chicago Sky.

    Kelsey Plum, left, jokes with guests at her
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Kelsey Plum, left, jokes with guests at her table while waiting for the start of the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York. Plum was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Stars.

    Allisha Gray, right, answers questions during an interview
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Allisha Gray, right, answers questions during an interview after being selected as the No. 4 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Dallas Wings, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Brionna Jones, right, reacts during an interview after
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Brionna Jones, right, reacts during an interview after being selected as the No. 8 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Kaela Davis reacts after being selected as the
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Kaela Davis reacts after being selected as the the 10th overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Dallas Wings, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, left, reacts after being selected as
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, left, reacts after being selected as the No. 6 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Washington Mystics, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Nia Coffey reacts after being selected as the
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Nia Coffey reacts after being selected as the fifth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the San Antonio Stars, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Washington guard Kelsey Plum, center, speaks to a
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Washington guard Kelsey Plum, center, speaks to a television crew alongside her father, Jim, left, and mother, Katie, before the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Kelsey Plum, left, reacts after being announced as
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Kelsey Plum, left, reacts after being announced as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the San Antonio Stars, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Alaina Coates, left, reacts during an interview after
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Alaina Coates, left, reacts during an interview after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Chicago Sky, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

    Allisha Gray reacts after being selected as the
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Allisha Gray reacts after being selected as the No. 4 pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Dallas Wings, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in New York.

