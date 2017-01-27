Winter X Games 2017
Scenes from the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado from Jan. 26 to 29.
Australian snowboarder Scotty James, center, took first place at the men's X Games superpipe finals at the Buttermilk Ski area, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, just north of Aspen, Colo. Steamboat Springs riders Matt Ladley, left, took 2nd place, while Taylor Gold, (not pictured) placed 3rd.
Australian snowboarder Scotty James, center, took first place at the men's X Games superpipe finals at Buttermilk Ski Area Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2017, north of Aspen, Colo. Steamboat Springs riders Matt Ladley, left, took 2nd, while Taylor Gold, right, took 3rd.
California teen Hailey Langland, center, stands on the podium at Buttermilk Ski Area in first place after competing in the women's big air final Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, just north of Aspen, Colo. Anna Gasser, left, came in second place, while Julia Marino took 3rd place.
Shaun White watches superpipe practice for the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Snowboarder Danny Davis takes a practice run for the Winter X Games superpipe in Aspen, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
