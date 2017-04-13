Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday, lifting the host Boston Red Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

Boston ended up sweeping Pittsburgh in three games at Fenway Park after winning the first two games of the season.

Andrew McCutchen tied Barry Bonds for fourth on Pittsburgh’s all-time list with his first homer of the season, but the Pirates lost their fourth straight.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save.

Hanley Ramirez hit a bases-loaded, two-run double in the eighth off Juan Nicasio (0-2) that tied it at 3. Mookie Betts, the second of two close runners heading home, was out at the plate. Bogaerts then slapped his go-ahead hit to right.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland set a club record by hitting a double for the seventh straight game.

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0: Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings and centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy for host Chicago.

Anderson (2-0) won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs. The lefty lowered his ERA to 0.84 through two starts with his new club. Anderson, the only member of the Cubs without a World Series ring after Wednesday’s celebration, allowed three hits but walked four. He stranded seven runners, helped by Almora’s defense.

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell hit long solo home runs, their first of the season. Both came off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2).

White Sox 10, Indians 4: Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch and Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning for visiting Chicago.

The defending AL champion Cleveland has lost five of six after sweeping Texas to begin the season and dropped to 4-5.

Twins 11, Tigers 5: Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman all homered as visiting Minnesota took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann.

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2⁄3 innings, walking a career-high five. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 1 1⁄3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann’s runners score on Kepler’s three-run homer in the fifth.

Phil Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2⁄3 innings. Justin Haley worked the final 3 1⁄3 innings to earn his first career save, striking out six.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each hit their first home run of the season for the Tigers.

Rangers 8, Angels 3: Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer for visiting Texas. Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited Los Angeles to five singles and two walks. Nomar Mazara homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers.

Brewers 5, Reds 1: Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson (1-0)turned in his second straight strong start and visiting Milwaukee snapped Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak.

Brock has cancer

The St. Louis Cardinals say Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

Brock, 77, was supposed to appear at a Busch Stadium event on April 25, but that has been canceled while he is undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.