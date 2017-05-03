HIGHLIGHTS From Vail, Colorado, to Maui — there’s fun for all ages

Orlando, Antigua and the Virgin Islands are also on the list

Finding a resort where grown-ups and kids alike feel welcome can be tricky. Here are five that fit the bill.

1. THE SEBASTIAN, VAIL, COLORADO

During the summer months, this cozy Rocky Mountain resort is a great spot for hiking, biking, concert-going, festivals and shopping. The Battle Mountain Kids Club and the Tykes Room will keep youngsters engaged while the grown-ups sample treatments from the Bloom Spa menu or burn calories in the fitness center.

INFO thesebastianvail.com

2. GRAND WAILEA RESORT, MAUI, HAWAII

Set within 40 lush, tropical acres, this island resort is a water wonderland featuring pulsing waterfalls, caves, a water elevator, a swim-up bar, rope swing and more. Take advantage of beach cruiser bikes, yoga sessions and scuba classes. Opt in for adventure camps and discover teen and youngster hangout spots. New for adrenaline junkies is the Fishpipe, a water ride that simulates a mile-long water slide.

INFO grandwailea.com

3. RITZ CARLTON, GRANDE LAKES, ORLANDO

Catch a glimpse of Old Florida and the abundant wildlife that make the Headwaters of the Florida Everglades their home. At nearby Shingle Creek, nestle into a kayak for a leisurely two-hour paddle during which your guide will point out the resident native species. There’s also a pool, 40,000-square-foot spa, golf course and nearby theme parks.

INFO ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/orlando

4. CURTAIN BLUFF RESORT, ANTIGUA, WEST INDIES

This laid-back, luxurious island resort has been welcoming clans since 1962 and boasts beautiful beaches, outstanding service and all-inclusive options such as water skiing, sailing, rafting, deep-sea fishing, paddle-boating, diving and kayaking. At the shaded base camp, kids will learn to make chocolate and “mocktails” or sail a Hobie Cat.

INFO curtainbluff.com

5. CANEEL BAY, ST. JOHN, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Once a favored getaway for Laurance Rockefeller and family, this 170-acre island paradise is tucked within the Virgin Islands National Park. Hike park trails and swim, snorkel, dive, kayak and sail in the pristine waters of the resort’s bays and inlets. Youngsters can head to Turtle Town for a learning-based kids club experience while parents opt for tennis, relaxation on one of seven beaches or a massage in an open-air cabana.

INFO caneelbay.com