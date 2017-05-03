HIGHLIGHTS Delta, American and United have joined the Basic Economy game

But there are different rules for different the different airlines

The new “Basic Economy” airfares have their advantages, pricewise. But if they’re not well identified, and all the restrictions and possible financial penalties aren’t disclosed, you may wind up feeling like you’ve been victimized.

Basic Economy class is one of the new ways airlines can deprive flyers of almost anything but a seat and some air. OK, it’s not that drastic, but it is definitely not for the faint of heart. Delta has been offering this “economy lite” product since 2014, and now, as they promised, United and American Airlines are selling these fares on a limited number of routes.

When Delta introduced Basic Economy, the airline said that this no-frills, lowest-price fare was aimed at the low-cost carrier competition — specifically Spirit Airlines, which offered nonstop service on some of Delta’s routes and was siphoning off business. These low fares, usually about $30 less than regular economy, took away several of the features that gave passengers flying coach at least a chance at making the experience tolerable: advance seat selection, early boarding, upgrades, credits if not refunds for unused tickets. The new fare seemed to be successful; and Delta is now offering the fares in more than 500 markets. Delta even plans to expand Basic Economy to international flights.

Now, American and United have joined the Basic Economy game. American is offering the fare on 10 routes, adding more later this year. United is offering the fare only on flights between Minneapolis/St. Paul and any of its seven U.S. hubs, but plans to expand it to the rest of the United States, Caribbean and short-haul Latin America.

While all three airlines use the same name for this new class, all Basic Economy is not equal. Each airline has its own list of restrictions and they differ in some important ways. Here’s how.

Reserving a seat. Delta and United don’t allow it. You get your seat assignment after check-in or at the gate. American allows you to reserve whatever’s available starting 48 hours before departure, for a fee.

Flying with family, friends, groups. All three warn that you’re not going to be sitting together. You’re going to get the leftovers (i.e., middle seats). American, however, says its reservations system checks for families traveling with children 13 and under, and attempts to seat each child with an adult; that process applies to Basic Economy passengers with children.

Last to board. All three. However, United and American make exceptions for elite frequent flyers and holders of qualifying credit cards. Keep your priority or preferred boarding privileges.

No upgrades / preferred seats. All three. Even with elite frequent-flyer status, you won’t be eligible for paid or free upgrades.

No same-day flight changes. All three.

Carry-on limits. United and American are limiting carry-on to one personal item — such as a purse, briefcase or laptop bag. If you show up at the gate with a full-sized carry-on bag, not only will you have to check it, but you’ll have to pay the applicable checked bag fee plus a $25 gate handling charge. United and American both make exceptions for elite status passengers. Delta doesn’t impose any special carry-on limit for Basic Economy passengers.

Is all that deprivation, and being relegated to the lowest caste of flying society, worth the savings? On their websites, the airlines actually ask that question after you’ve picked your Basic Economy flights. A pop-up screen interrupts you, with a reiteration of the deprivations involved, and, in a side-by-side comparison, showing you how all the bad stuff disappears if you go for the Main Cabin fare.

The presentation varies by airline, but all are a little alarming — you sense you’re about to do something dangerous, or at least stupid. You actually have to click on a button to affirm your consent before they let you continue to the payment phase — kind of like the waiver you sign before they let you jump out of, well, an airplane.

No surprise, really, that about 50 percent of all those people about to buy a basic fare change their minds at this point, and are “buying up” to the regular economy fare, according to Delta President Glen Haunestein.

While the airlines do a good job of showing you that you’re buying a basic economy fare, the online booking agencies may not be as clear in their display. Some may say “lowest fare,” which may or may not be Basic Economy. You can always tell by the booking code: Delta uses “E,” United uses “N” and American uses “B.”