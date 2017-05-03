All the world isn’t a stage; it’s a movie set. And for travelers, that means almost any itinerary might include a favorite location where a screen classic was filmed.
Making it easier to scout out those spots is “A Spotter’s Guide to Film (and TV) Locations” (Lonely Planet, $11.99), your passport to 102 cinematic locales spanning the globe from New York City to New South Wales. If you remember falling in love with Audrey Hepburn in the 1953 gem “Roman Holiday,” chances are it was during the famous Bocca della Veritá (Mouth of Truth) scene shot at the church of Santa Maria in Cosmedin. That site is included here along with others such as Hampshire’s Highclere Castle (used for “Downton Abbey”), Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher (“The Princess Bride”), the Potter Schoolhouse in Bodega, California (“The Birds”), Devil’s Tower (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) and, of course, the house from “The Amityville Horror.” Stunning photos accompany each entry.
And who knew that the original 1977 “Star Wars” was shot in Tunisia?
