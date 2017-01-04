What’s in your suitcase?
More travelers may be asking this question if clothing rental catches on. While the idea may sound wonky, there are advantages: no packing or lugging suitcases, no checked-bag fees or lost luggage. Here are some lodging and startup entrepreneurs that have gotten into the shared-wearing business.
Fashion store Pimkie has installed mini fashion bars at hotels in Antwerp, Brussels, Milan and Paris, with clothes available to buy via a minibar-type service.See alsoTravel gear and gadgets
Westin, a Starwood brand geared toward health and wellness, offers guests running clothes and shoes to rent for $5 via its Westin Gear Lending program, created through a partnership with New Balance.
Virgin Hotel Chicago offers guests the option of buying clothes from Gap and having purchases delivered right to their rooms.
And a startup called unPack, which was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” offers travelers a suitcase of “curated” clothes to rent. Membership to the service is required.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.