What’s in your suitcase?

More travelers may be asking this question if clothing rental catches on. While the idea may sound wonky, there are advantages: no packing or lugging suitcases, no checked-bag fees or lost luggage. Here are some lodging and startup entrepreneurs that have gotten into the shared-wearing business.

Fashion store Pimkie has installed mini fashion bars at hotels in Antwerp, Brussels, Milan and Paris, with clothes available to buy via a minibar-type service.

Westin, a Starwood brand geared toward health and wellness, offers guests running clothes and shoes to rent for $5 via its Westin Gear Lending program, created through a partnership with New Balance.

Virgin Hotel Chicago offers guests the option of buying clothes from Gap and having purchases delivered right to their rooms.

And a startup called unPack, which was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” offers travelers a suitcase of “curated” clothes to rent. Membership to the service is required.