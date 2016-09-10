From mountain peaks to seaside ports, there are many cities and towns in the Northeast that are great places to see fall foliage.

TripAdvisor named 10 New England destinations ideal for leaf peeping that you won't want to miss.

And to find autumn color closer to home, we also included seasonal spots in NYC and on Long Island.

Manchester, Vermont (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Complete with a white steeple church, antiques shops and cozy country inns, Manchester makes for a great Vermont getaway in the fall. You can enjoy the vibrant colors from a canoe on the Battenkill River, a bicycle along a scenic path or take in the autumn colors from a comfy rocking chair on the porch of a historic inn. Late September and early October are the best times to see fall foliage.

North Conway, New Hampshire (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Buried within the White Mountain National Forest lies the Kancamagus Highway and with more than 26 miles of roadway to meander, leaf-peepers will be captivated by the stunning blaze of colors. Visitors will find ample opportunities for hiking, biking, skiing and rock climbing in the majestic White Mountains. Accommodations range from cozy inns and historic bed and breakfasts to full-service resorts. Best time to see fall colors? Go in early October.

Staten Island Greenbelt (Credit: Emilio Guerra) (Credit: Emilio Guerra) Put on your hiking boots and wind your way through one of the city's rare undisturbed forests, with tree species ranging from maple, tulip and beech to oak and hickory, for a complete palette of fall hues. Find it: Richmond and Brielle avenues, Staten Island. Fall colors are at their best in mid to late October.

Bar Harbor, Maine (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Mansions and majestic hotels serve as reminders of Bar Harbor's past (in the 19th century, it was a favorite vacation spot of society's upper crust). Today, visitors kayak, explore Acadia National Park, go bird- or whale-watching and enjoy salty sea air and sandy beaches. The best time to visit for fall foliage is mid-October.

Huntington, New York (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) With 1,600 acres of woods, meadows and freshwater areas, Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve is lush and varied. Maples, tulips, hickorys, sassafras and dogwoods are among the trees along the park's 27 miles of trails. Stroll along paved walkways and wide dirt paths through the woods. And, the views are spectacular, even though the trees have only a touch of color. Fall colors peak late October into early November.

Stowe, Vermont (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Sparkling with shades of orange, gold and crimson, it's not surprising that Stowe calls itself "Fall's Color Capital." View the brilliant display of leaves from the comfort of a car while driving the scenic Mount Mansfield Auto Toll Road. Peak foliage-viewing is from mid-September through mid-October.

Massapequa Preserve (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) An excellent place to experience fall foliage is along the well-maintained paths of the Massapequa Preserve, which includes part of the Bethpage Multi-Use Path. Its 2.5 miles of paved pathway is complemented by dirt trails. The best time to see autumn colors on Long Island is late October into early November.

Lenox, Massachusetts (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) In fall, when foliage peaks, take to the hiking and biking paths of the Pleasant Valley Sanctuary to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of the mountains. Rejuvenating treatments and pampering at the well-known Cranwell Spa are favored all year long. The winding roads lined with trees in the Berkshires are one of the best places to appreciate fall colors. Peak season for leaf-peeping is about mid-October; trees growing near waterways tend to peak earlier.

Brooklyn, New York (Credit: Flickr / flatbushgardener) (Credit: Flickr / flatbushgardener) The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, a 52-acre space, is one big foliage hot-spot, with paved pathways, themed gardens, specialty plant pavilions and native species as well as varieties from all over the world. We especially love seeing the colors of fall reflected peacefully in the waters of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. Best time for fall foliage is mid to late October.

Woodstock, Vermont (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Named the "quintessential New England village," the town of Woodstock is chock full of charming Americana, including a covered bridge smack in the center of town and a village green surrounded by restored Georgian, Federal Style and Greek Revival homes. Revitalize yourself at Sugarbush Farm, where you can taste maple syrup or 14 varieties of cheese for free. About 80 percent of Vermont is forested; fall colors peak late September to early October.

Sands Point, New York (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Located in Port Washington within the 216 acres of the Sands Point Preserve the Sands Point Castle is surrounded by various trails and paths that lead to the woods.

The Catskills, New York (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) With nearly 100 peaks over 3,000 feet, the Catskills are true mountains. Just about everywhere you go in the sparsely populated four-county area -- especially the 287,500-acre Catskill Forest Preserve -- yields a collage of yellows, oranges and reds. For continuous scenic views, it's hard to beat a trip to Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain. Autumn colors peak late September into early October.

Bethlehem, New Hampshire (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Bethlehem is located among forests containing a wide variety of hardwood species. Each species provides its own burst of color to the vivid display. Take a scenic drive along Kancamagus Highway, a classic foliage route. Best time to see fall foliage? Leaves start changing color mid-September to early October.

Waitsfield, Vermont (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Sitting at the center of the Mad River Valley along scenic Route 100, Waitsfield provides visitors with a romantic vision of small-town America set against the backdrop of snowy mountain peaks. The Mad River Glen Ski Area has been providing powdery downhill adventures for more than sixty years, and the area is equally popular with hikers in warmer months. Visit in early October to see the best fall colors.

Oakdale, New York Buy photo (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Along the Connetquot River are about 50 miles of trails where trees and bushes will soon burst into the colors of autumn at Connetquot River State Park. You also will find horseback riding trails, which you can use if you trailer in your own horse. Kayakers also can enjoy the view from the water. Peak foliage happens late October into early November.

Manhattan, New York (Credit: Emilio Guerra) (Credit: Emilio Guerra) Central Park comes alive in the fall, as bright colors adorn its already picture-perfect bridges, lakes and boulders. To truly surround yourself in foliage, take a stroll down the Mall and Literary Walk, between 66th and 72nd streets, beneath a canopy of American elms. Or, for a more rugged experience, head to the Hallett Nature Sanctuary near the Wollman Rink.

Bethel, Maine (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Now a quiet resort town full of quaint shops and tranquil streets, Bethel is a popular destination all year round. Throughout Maine you'll see deep autumn colors such as orange, red and yellow hues. The best time to see fall foliage is mid-October.

The Poconos, Pennsylvania (Credit: Pocono Mountains Tourist Bureau) (Credit: Pocono Mountains Tourist Bureau) While the Poconos of northeastern Pennsylvania are the lowest-lying of the three areas, they still offer plenty of fall scenery, most of it readily accessible from Interstate 80. Where the Poconos score highest, however, is in recreational opportunities, with an abundance of activities such as golf, fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking and white-water rafting that just isn't possible on steeper slopes and in narrower valleys. And that's not to mention seasonal fairs, festivals and ongoing entertainment options. Late September through mid-October is the best time to see fall foliage.

Franconia, New Hampshire (Credit: TripAdvisor) (Credit: TripAdvisor) Ride the Aerial Tramway up Cannon Mountain in Franconia to get a bird's-eye view of the autumn colors as you walk along the Rim Trail. Early October is the best time to see fall foliage in New Hampshire.