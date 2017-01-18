HIGHLIGHTS Plan a warm weather trip in Costa Rica, Jamaica, Curaçao

Stay in the States in Florida Keys or St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

If you’ve got the winter blahs and long for sunshine, here are five warm-weather destinations that will get you beaming.

1. COSTA RICA

“Pura vida,” the locals’ friendly attitude and approach to life, provides the backdrop for a family holiday. Watch the “arribada” (the Spanish word for “arrival”) when Kemp and olive ridley sea turtles lay millions of eggs on the country’s pristine beaches. Adventure buffs will enjoy surfing, river rafting, hiking, biking, canopy tours and volcano watching.

INFO visitcostarica.com, austinadventures.com

2. CURAÇAO

Visit this colorful southern Caribbean destination to sample more than four dozen cultures ranging from Dutch to Portuguese, explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site and capital city of Willemstad, and relax, snorkel or splash aside any of 35 different beaches. The island’s annual Carnival, celebrating diverse heritage, gets underway in February.

INFO curacao.com, www.santabarbararesortcuracao.com

3. LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA

At the Resort at Longboat Key Club, a 410-acre beachfront playground near Sarasota, kids will enjoy arts, crafts, ice cream socials and sporting activities with Camp Loggerhead counselors. Grown-ups can play tennis, enjoy 45 holes of golf and take advantage of beach yoga and shopping. Later join the kids for movie nights, beach barbecues or a nature walk.

INFO longboatkeyclub.com, visitsarasota.org

4. ST. CROIX

Take advantage of the sunny Caribbean island’s Bounce Back promotion for a midwinter family getaway. From adventure tours and fishing to kite-boarding and snorkeling, you’ll enjoy the 22-mile-long paradise where trade winds blow and the sun warms visitors with an average temperature of 77 degrees. Children stay free at 12 participating hotels with a fifth night free. Use booking code: BBSC

INFO visitusvi.com

5. MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA

Royalton Luxury Resorts has opened a 228-room upscale property where a round-the-clock concierge will make sure your holiday gets underway in style. Junior guests at the Royalton Blue Waters will be impressed by the brand’s lazy river, water park and splash pad, as well as the Clubhouse Kids Club, where youngsters ages 4 to 12 can engage with famous cartoon characters Max & Ruby and Mike the Knight. Teens 13 to 17 have their own Hangout Teens Club and lounge.

INFO royaltonresorts.com