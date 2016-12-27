HIGHLIGHTS Many resorts in Colorado ski country give free passes for kids

It’s a brand-new year, which means new places for you and your family to explore. Here are four suggestions designed to appeal to everyone in your clan.

1. WASHINGTON, D.C. Visit our nation’s capital and immerse yourselves in the depth and breadth of opportunity provided by the Smithsonian Institution. From art and history to the National Zoo and the Air and Space Museum, there is plenty to explore. The new National Museum of African American History and Culture is home to more than 37,000 artifacts, including Harriet Tubman’s hymn book, a sunken slave ship and a segregated rail car.

INFO si.edu

2. NASHVILLE At the Tennessee capital, you’ll find the Grand Ole Opry and the cream of country music. Learn how a simple radio broadcast spawned a global entertainment phenomenon. From industry legends to the latest luminaries, you’ll get a taste of history along with a contemporary dose of the genre in the “home of American music.” Take in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Johnny Cash Museum. Ask about backstage passes, behind-the-scenes tours and family packages.

INFO opry.com, visitmusiccity.com

3. COLORADO If your family is made up of snowbunnies, Colorado ski country will be a high-altitude hit. At more than 21 resorts throughout the state, kids under various ages are offered the opportunity to ski free. For example, ages 4 and younger ski free at Arapahoe, Aspen Snowmass and Loveland. Steamboat’s Kids Ski Free and Grandkids Ski Free programs enable children 12 and younger to ski free the same number of days as their parent/grandparent with the purchase of a five or more day adult lift ticket. Other resorts offer lift ticket deals as well as discounts on lodging, lessons and gear.

INFO coloradoski.com, colorado.com

4. TAUCK ADVENTURES Through the travel company’s Tauck Bridges program, your family can experience hands-on learning, off-the-beaten-path adventures and insights into local cultures. Whether you opt to explore Costa Rican rain forests, the wilds of Tanzania, the Swiss Alps or the islands of the Galapagos, you’ll create memories more lasting than the latest gadget or hip fashion item.

INFO tauck.com