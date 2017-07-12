Take to the trails with your family. Here are five ways to enjoy the great outdoors.
1. AVALANCHE LAKE TRAIL, GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, WEST GLACIER, MONTANA
Enjoy the 4.6-mile trek through a scenic gorge, along a bubbling stream and through an inland Pacific rain forest teeming with cedar and hemlock trees. The pristine lake surrounded by sheer cliffs and glistening waterfalls is a popular picnic spot. All of Glacier National Park is bear country, so travel in groups, make noise and carry bear spray.
INFO visitmt.com, nps.gov/glac
2. MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, ASHFORD, WASHINGTON
The kids will feel like mountaineers when they venture along the Sourdough Ridge Trail in the sub-alpine zone of the park. The 2.5-mile loop trail offers stunning vistas of deep green valleys and snow-capped peaks. Be on the lookout for mountain goats and the occasional elk herd.
INFO nps.gov/mora
3. THE KEKEKABIC TRAIL, ELY, MINNESOTA
The full length of the trail winds almost 40 miles from Snowbank Road, east of Ely, through the heart of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, to the famed Gunflint Trail, west of Grand Marais. Take on a family-size slice of this wild trail to experience rocky outcroppings, rippling lakes, scenic bluffs and eagles soaring overhead.
INFO kek.org, exploreminnesota.com
4. PINEY LAKE, VAIL, COLORADO
The 11-mile journey up the bumpy road winds up at this breathtaking, high-altitude location. The craggy Gore Range serves as your backdrop for the out-and-back hike to a waterfall. You’ll journey along a smooth path through low shrubs before reaching a set of switchbacks that wind through an evergreen forest and over bubbling creeks. Rent canoes or go horseback riding at the adjacent Piney River Ranch.
INFO vail.com, pineyriverranch.com, colorado.com
5. SIOUX CHARLEY LAKE, NYE, MONTANA
This six-mile round-trip hike offers stunning sights, including tumbling waterfalls through a canyon-walled section of the Stillwater River known locally as “the washtubs.” The river braids and the canyon widens as hikers move toward the Beartooth Mountain peaks, ambling through forest and meadows dotted with wildflowers. The lake area or intermittent rock outcroppings are perfect picnic spots.
INFO visitmt.com, mthikes.com
