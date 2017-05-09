HIGHLIGHTS From the Greenbrier to Rancho de los Caballeros, family fun awaits

Other choices are locations in Colorado and New Mexico

If walls and halls could talk, you might get more than you bargained for. These four hotels have their own story to share with you and your family.

1. THE GREENBRIER, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA This National Historic Landmark is a luxury Allegheny Mountains resort visited by royalty, celebrities and presidents that served as a military hospital during World War II. At the height of the Cold War, The Bunker, a top-secret U.S. government relocation facility for Congress, was built on the property. Take a 90-minute tour, then enjoy sporting activities, shopping and the Adventure Zone, where kids younger than 10 will find age-appropriate fun.

2. RANCHO DE LOS CABALLEROS, WICKENBURG, ARIZONA Since the 1940s, this family-owned ranch has welcomed guests eager for a glimpse of the Old West. The area’s vibrant history has been painted by the Yavapai Indians, trappers who encountered a bounty of beavers and, in time, pioneers eager to strike it rich after gold was discovered in the area. Today, visitors enjoy horseback riding, team penning, hiking, biking and hot-air ballooning over the high Sonoran Desert.

3. THE STANLEY HOTEL, ESTES PARK, COLORADO Some say the chilling laughter of children still fills the hallways of this 155-room inn that was the inspiration for Stephen King’s “The Shining.” The brave may opt for the history and ghost tour offered for families eager to hear more about Room 217, where King’s story began. Ask about the fire engine tours where the young and young at heart can gear up and take a spin through Estes Park in an open-air, antique vehicle.

4. LA FONDA ON THE PLAZA, SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO According to Santa Fe city records, La Fonda rests on the ground where the town’s first inn evolved in 1607. Since then, the hotel site has hosted important business meetings, legal wranglings, fur trading, gambling and iconic social events. Today, La Fonda serves as a central location from which to explore the art, culture, music, markets and history of Santa Fe and the surrounding countryside. Ask about the hotel’s art and history tour.

