You’d be forgiven for thinking everybody is using Airbnb nowadays. But traditional hotels are far from dead, if only for one reason: peace of mind. Your Airbnb digs might very well be fancy, but the rates are not likely to include gourmet meals or all that much in the way of large-scale amenities. And let’s face it, it’s nice to have someone else cook for you on vacation. Adding to the out-of-the-ordinary experience, New York State is chock-full of grand lodges dating back decades. Here are eight classic properties where you can be pampered for a weekend. (Note that the quoted rates usually include breakfast and are for summer.)

BEAR MOUNTAIN INN, BEAR MOUNTAIN

A member of Historic Hotels of America, this inn sits in a prime location an hour north of New York City. The resort was built in 1915, but don’t worry: It underwent an extensive, yearslong renovation starting in 2005. Sitting by Hessian Lake, Bear Mountain Inn offers a nice mix of nature and nurture: The property is near the Appalachian Trail, so you can walk some of it and be back in time for evening cocktails, while shopping fiends might perk up at the mention of the Woodbury Common outlets, 11 miles away. Accommodations are available at the Inn itself, as well as one of the four stone cottages or the nearby spartan Overlook Lodge.

INFO Doubles from $189; 845-786-2731, visitbearmountain.com

MOHONK MOUNTAIN HOUSE, NEW PALTZ

Built in 1869 by twins Albert and Alfred Smiley in New Paltz, on the Shawangunk Ridge, this lodge was made a National Historic Landmark in 1986. Mohonk is a textbook example of the classic Hudson Valley resort, with a majestic main building and sprawling grounds that offer a dizzying range of activities: tennis, golf, horseback riding and mule-drawn carriage rides, 85 miles of hiking trails, a spa and indoor swimming pool — plus an old-school soda fountain to indulge after all that activity. Rooms and suites are available in the main building, but you can also book the Grove Lodge or one of the four cottages, which are secluded but still close to the amenities.

INFO Doubles from $660; 855-883-3798, mohonk.com

STONE HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST, HURLEY

The B&B at the Cornelis Kool House is an early 18th century Hudson Valley Dutch estate — a heritage alluded to in room names based on famous paintings such as “The Girl With a Pearl Earring.” Comfort is subtle rather than ostentatious here: This is the kind of place where amenities include a croquet set rather than a golf course. Worldly pleasures are not far — the Stone House is a quick drive from Rhinebeck and Woodstock, where you can find boutique shopping and gourmet restaurants.

INFO Doubles from $149; 845-339-4041, hurleystonehouse.com

THE BATCHELLER MANSION INN, SARATOGA SPRINGS

The Batcheller Mansion Inn is not for fans of Scandinavian minimalism, as its opulent architectural style reflects Victorian, French Renaissance Revival and Italianate influences. The inn is in the middle of Saratoga Springs and allows easy access to the city’s many cultural options, as well as to the famed racetrack. George Sherman Batcheller had his mansion built in 1873 and called it “Kaser-el-Nouzha,” which, according to the inn, is Arabic for “palace of pleasure.” Note that you can rent the entire inn (for up to 18 overnight guests) for $204 to $239 per room per night, including breakfast, taxes and housekeeping.

INFO Queen/king room from $310 during track season (through Labor Day); 518-584-7012, batchellermansioninn.com

OTESAGA RESORT HOTEL, COOPERSTOWN

Usually mentioned in the same breath as the Mohonk Mountain House and the Sagamore by aficionados, this hotel offers fabulous views of Otsego Lake’s southern shore. The resort offers quirky touches like a fire bar — where you can have a drink around an open pit — and a newly expanded dining area that features a “wine wall” made up of more than 1,000 bottles. The Otesaga is a good combination of resort-y and semi-urban: You get golf at the famed Leatherstocking course as well as a dock on the lake for water-based fun, but you are also within walking distance of such Cooperstown attractions as the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Farmers’ Museum.

INFO Doubles from $259; 800-348-6222, otesaga.com

THE INN AT ERLOWEST, LAKE GEORGE

This Queen Anne-style stone estate was originally built in 1898 by Edward Morse Shepard as part of Millionaires Row in the Adirondack Park. It has since been transformed into a comfortable bed-and-breakfast. As the rooms all come with one king bed, this is a place that’s best for couples (it does not accept small children). Sitting about a mile and a half north of Lake George Village, the Inn at Erlowest is a bit more maneuverable than its neighbor the Sagamore, and makes for a lower-key introduction to the wonders of Lake George.

INFO Doubles from $280; 518-668-5928, theinnaterlowest.com

THE SAGAMORE, BOLTON LANDING

Boasting distinctive white clapboard sidings, this Victorian classic was erected in 1883 on Lake George. Named for a character in “The Last of the Mohicans,” the Sagamore has an old-fashioned air and a decidedly family-friendly vibe — summer events include karaoke, movie nights, campfires with s’mores and singalongs, as well as arts and crafts. The pristine lake is rightly considered the jewel of the southern Adirondacks, and resort fees include 90-minute cruises on the Morgan, a 19th-century touring boat. Besides the main lodge, you can opt to stay in the adjacent six-bedroom Wapanak Castle.

INFO Doubles from $799 a night with a three-night minimum; 866-384-1944, thesagamore.com

THE POINT, SARANAC LAKE

Pampering is the name of the game at this member of the luxury Relais & Châteaux network, and it starts before you even get there: The property offers complimentary pickup (and drop-off) at the Adirondack Regional Airport. The Point sits on 75 acres and is one of the Adirondacks Great Camps, which epitomized New York’s Gilded Age — it was built by one William Avery Rockefeller. The property has just 11 rooms, the most coveted of which sits above the boathouse. Note that all guests must be 18 and up, so this is not a place for families with small children. Pets, on the other hand, are welcome, and have their own perks, such as special life jackets for boat trips.

INFO Doubles from $2,100, including taxes, activities and three meals with wine and spirits for two people); 800-255-3530; thepointsaranac.com