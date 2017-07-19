Several years ago at Versailles, just outside of Paris, I was unable to avoid lumbering through the palace on one of the most crowded days of the year — a Tuesday in July. A steady crush of visitors shuffled through the muggy one-way route leading to the payoff: the magnificent Hall of Mirrors. Sights like these are a thrill and worth every sweaty second, but I could have avoided the worst crowds by coming late on a Wednesday afternoon instead (it’s closed on Mondays, so Tuesdays are always packed). Sometimes I make mistakes so you don’t have to. Here are some of my tips for dodging crowds.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

In the most crowded cities, it pays to get out early and stay out late. This is especially true at places popular with cruise excursions and big-bus tour groups. In Athens, cruise passengers swarm the Acropolis until 5 p.m. That’s when I head in, and I’ll stay until the guard blows his whistle at me to leave. In Italy, midday crowds fill the streets and blockbuster sights in Venice, but at 7 a.m., you’re able to enjoy the beauty of St. Mark’s Square alone. In the evenings, cafes on the square can be relatively empty, even with the allure of their orchestras.

Many sights are open late one or two nights a week. For instance, London’s Tate Modern stays open Friday evenings, when you’ll enjoy Dalí and Warhol in near solitude. When most tourists are lying exhausted in their rooms, I linger alone, taking in some of Europe’s greatest artworks in empty galleries.

At state-run museums in Italy, such as Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, admission is free on the first Sunday of the month — so they’re very crowded. It’s not worth enduring the mob scene to save a few dollars — visit on a paid day instead.

Traveling offseason (November to March) lets you avoid the peak-season stampede. Ponder Rome’s Forum in peace, kick up sand on lonely Adriatic beaches and stroll by Big Ben in London as you wonder, “Where are the tourists?”

RESEARCH SHORTCUTS

Use an up-to-date guidebook. Even at the most packed sights, there’s often a strategy that can break you out of the herd, whether it’s a side entrance with a shorter wait, a guided tour that includes jumping the ticket line or a better place in town to pick up your ticket. Sometimes getting in more easily is just a matter of picking the right door. Grand as the Louvre’s main entrance is, that glass pyramid stops looking impressive as you wait — and wait — to get through security. You can’t bypass security checks, but you’ll encounter shorter lines if you use the less-crowded underground entrance.

Self-service ticket machines can provide a faster way in. On my last trip to St. Petersburg, Russia, I bought my ticket to the Hermitage at a kiosk and walked right past a ticket line bulging with cruise-ship travelers — and within minutes was enjoying the czars’ grand art collection. Many museums now also offer convenient mobile ticketing, saving time and paper.

BUY ADVANCE TICKETS OR PASSES

Many popular sights, such as the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, sell advance tickets online that guarantee admission at a certain time (often with a small booking fee). Given how precious your vacation time is, it makes sense to get reservations for any must-see sight that offers them — it’s worth giving up some spontaneity.

Many cities offer a citywide sightseeing pass. These can save you serious time as well as money. For example, Paris’ Museum Pass covers many top sights and allows you to skip ticket-buying lines. Combo-tickets can save time, too: Wait in line at Madrid’s Prado Museum — or buy a combo-ticket at the less-trafficked Reina Sofia Museum.

AVOID THE BEATEN PATH

Visit less-well-known destinations. The beaches of Greece’s Peloponnesian Peninsula enjoy the same weather and water as the highly promoted isles of Santorini and Ios — but are wonderfully deserted. If you’re traveling by car, take advantage of your mobility by leaving the well-worn tourist routes. The Europe away from the train tracks is less expensive and feels more peaceful and relaxed.

No matter how well-conceived your plans, it’s inevitable that at some point you’ll find yourself packed shoulder to shoulder with other visitors, but equipped with these crowd-beating strategies, you can elude the worst of the hectic tourist routine and make the most of all Europe has to offer.