HIGHLIGHTS Follow in the footsteps of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Sites featured in Golden Globe-nominated film

Whether you’re swooning over Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling or marveling over how great Los Angeles looks on the silver screen, there’s little doubt that the movie musical “La La Land” has put L.A. in the romantic spotlight. Here are five cinematic hot spots you can visit, straight from this Golden Globe-winning movie. Find more details about the City of Angels at discoverlosangeles.com

1. GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY The movie’s stars dance into the stratosphere at this gorgeous observatory and planetarium. Even if you don’t dance, you can waltz through many exhibits, such as The Wilder Hall of the Eye, which focuses on how people have observed the sky. Take in a show at the Samuel Oschin Planetarium, see the short film “The Once and Future Griffith Observatory” at the Leonard Nimoy Horizon Theater or view the evening stars by telescope. Admission is free, planetarium tickets are $3-$7.

INFO griffithobservatory.org

2. GRIFFITH PARK Hum “A Lovely Night” as you stroll this 4,300-acre park with its spectacular views. You can also have a family picnic, go swimming or horseback riding, take a spin on the merry-go-round or hop on the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad.

INFO laparks.org/griffithpark

3. THE LIGHTHOUSE CAFE Gosling’s piano-playing character frequents this 67-year-old Hermosa Beach jazz club. Stop by to hear jazz sextet Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All-Stars most evenings. There are also country bands on Tuesdays, reggae on Wednesdays and jazz brunch, featuring a selection of burgers, pizzas, omelets and more, on the weekend.

INFO thelighthousecafe.net

4. HERMOSA PIER A perfect spot to watch the sun set. Channel your inner Gosling and sing a little “City of Stars.” The water may still be a little chilly this time of year, but it’s still a nice spot for a moonlight stroll.

INFO hermosabch.org

5. GRAND CENTRAL MARKET This century-old market in Los Angeles’ arts district bustles these days with hip, irresistible market stalls from Grand Central Discount Store to Belcampo Meat Company, which specializes in organic, grass-fed meats. And let’s not forget Eggslut, a cafe featuring sandwiches, burgers and more with egg as the star.

INFO grandcentralmarket.com