Hip-hop heavyweights, along with Super Bowl winner Darrelle Revis, Tony- and Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo, Star Jones, Soledad O’Brien, actors Simone and Dorian Missick, Miss Lawrence and more than 600 guests came out to support Russell Simmons’ Art for Life Gala at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton. The event honored Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Uber chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John, artist Sanford Biggers, BET’s Stephen G. Hill and Esi Eggleston Bracey. (Guests enjoyed a surprise performance by Chuck D and the evening’s entertainment, Cynthia Erivo.)
The 18th annual gala raised over $1.1 Million dollars for arts education.
Simmons showed up with his two teenage daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee.
“It’s pretty amazing, I mean you watch them grow, you let go, they just become, flowers that blossomed . . . I’m proud of them, they’re A students, I mean, I couldn’t have hoped for better daughters.”
And Simmons was also impressed with Chuck D, admittedly “fan-boying” over the honoree.
“Chuck D is my favorite artist of all time and so honoring him means everything to me,” Simmons said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.