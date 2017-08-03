Fashion’s finest and famous families shopped the (what felt like a fall) day away at Super Saturday to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.

Event creator Donna Karan, along with designers Michelle Smith for MILLY and Nicole Miller, “Real Housewives” LuAnn D’Agostino & Tinsley Mortimer, QVC’s Jill Martin, former New York City Mayor Rudy and his wife Judith Giuliani, and TV hosts Kelly Ripa and David Muir were in attendance to scoop up sales.

Brooke Shields, Rachel Zoe, June Ambrose and Molly Sims also brought their families to the designer discount sale and family fair and Lyss Stern’s Camp Divalysscious.

Donna Karan hit the red carpet with her grandchildren who said they call her “Granny” or “to spice it up, it’s Granny K.”

Karan, a Cedarhurst native, got choked up when talking about the reason she started this event 20 years ago for Liz Tilberis, her dear friend and an editor at Harper’s Bazaar who died from ovarian cancer.

“Liz was such an amazing woman and I would do anything for her. Yeah, I really miss her, it’s hard. I cannot believe it’s almost 25 years that we started. It was incredible. She was an amazing woman . . . .”

Molly Sims smiled on the step and repeat with her husband Scott Stuber, and two of her three kids, Brooks and Scarlett.

“Every supermodel likes a deal. I’m not going to lie, every supermodel likes a good sample sale especially when it goes back to charity.”