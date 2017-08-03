Christie Brinkley flashed her signature supermodel smile, kicking up her heels (literally) at St. Barth Hamptons Saturday night. The model mogul was playful with the photographers on the step and repeat and later celebrated her Social Life Magazine cover with her kids, Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley Cook.

The 63-year-old timeless beauty, in this week’s issue of Social Life Magazine, has plenty to celebrate.

“I feel so lucky I can hardly believe it, so I just take out my Bellissima and toast to all my good luck, cheers! “

If you ladies want to have what she’s having — “I’m having the zero sugar” — Brinkley boasts her prosecco is the best.

“It’s really everything I’m about. It kind of gives you an opportunity to really stop and find something to be grateful about and take a moment to really appreciate it and it’s also speaks to my organic message because every time you have a glass of my Bellissima Prosecco, you’re avoiding 52 chemicals that would normally be on that grape, so you know I’m really excited about that. . . . ”

Also spotted in the Hamptons over the weekend:

n A bevy of beauties at Revolve House — including Olivia Culpo and Chanel Iman — treated to a performance by Travis Scott.

n Cooking queen Katie Lee celebrated her Hamptons Magazine cover with Samantha Yanks and Debra Halpert at a private estate in Sag Harbor Friday night.

n Jonathan Cheban flocked by fans Saturday afternoon at 75 Main in Southampton.

n Reese Witherspoon vacationing on the south fork and spotted in Amagansett this week. On Friday night she was boat-bound joining Olivia Culpo, Molly Sims and designer Mary Alice Haney on a sunset cruise.