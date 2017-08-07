Ryan Seacrest added hosting in the Hamptons to his lengthy resume, taking the stage Saturday at the Hamptons Party for Pink for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation created by survivor Maria Baum. The two-part fundraising event started with a morning paddle in Sag Harbor with fitness guru Tracy Anderson and power paddle couple Gabby Reece and Laird Hamilton.
It was followed by an evening celebration in Fairview Farm at Mecox where Questlove DJ’d, Taylor Dayne performed and supporters Kendra Scott, Jill Martin, Rosanna Scotto, Charlie Walk and Samantha Yanks celebrated the mission to find a cure.
“I moved to the East Coast about three months ago from Los Angeles and I always heard these rumors these folklore about Hampton paddle parties,” Seacrest told the crowd. “This is not what I envisioned. Needless to say I am both pleasantly surprised and a bit relieved that this is where we are.”
