Thanks to a burgeoning wine industry, the North Fork is no longer just a summer destination. With tasting rooms and farm-to-table restaurants open year-round, it is a lively and convenient weekend getaway for all seasons. Along with the wineries, a plethora of friendly bed-and-breakfasts has sprung up, offering cozy accommodations, advice and concierge services including wine tours, bike rentals and in-room massages. Here are 10 favorites.

Cedar House on Sound (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) When owners David and Donna Perrin and Frank and Donna Scarola opened Cedar House on Sound (4850 Sound Ave., Mattituck), it was their goal to marry the North Fork’s agricultural tradition to the concept of the Italian masseria, or small family farm. To that end, they converted a potato-packing barn in Mattituck into a gracious and unique accommodation. The Scarolas own Scarola Vineyards, a boutique winery, and the inn has a private wine lounge where guests can enjoy select Scarola vintages. Rooms $150-$350. INFO 631-298-7676, cedarhouseonsound.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) There’s a vineyard out back and a horse farm next door, and the large and comfortable guest rooms offer direct views of farm life on the North Fork.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Innkeepers David and Donna Perrin pose outside Cedar House on Sound, which has a 1,000-square-foot great room providing plenty of space for relaxing.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Wells House B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Even though it sits behind hedges, Wells House (530 Main St., Greenport) is hard to miss. As part of its restoration, the Italianate mansion was painted deep purple, a color popular in the Victorian era, according to owner Vince Albert, and also signifying the local importance of wine. Eighty trees planted during the home’s restoration give the property a parklike feel.Guests must be over 21. Rooms $375-$495. INFO 631-477-0674, thewellshousebnb.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The home’s interior is likewise pleasingly eccentric, filled with Albert’s antique treasures including a collection of gilded Italian mirrors, a tufted barber’s chair, porcelain cherubim and a framed ballot from the presidential election of Abraham Lincoln. Albert offers guests quiet and privacy in the center of town. There are only two guest rooms, situated on either side of the large house.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) There are no televisions or phones that would destroy the illusion of going back in time (although there is Wi-Fi). Not to be missed: the cupola with views of the town and harbor.

Tapestry House (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) With 10 guest rooms, Tapestry House (503 Front St., Greenport) is one of the larger B&Bs in the area — and one of the most opulent. A massive semicircular sofa around a gas fireplace in the living room encourages guests to “come as strangers, leave as friends,” says innkeeper/owner Joan Murray.Rooms $319-$499. INFO 631-477-0371, tapestryinn.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) A recent renovation highlights the architectural details of the revival-style mansion. Pale and beachy paint colors, upholstery and sisal rugs prevent the place from feeling stuffy.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The 75-foot wraparound porch is a delightful hangout spot in good weather. An in-town location allows for strolls through Greenport for meals and shopping. The town’s restored 1920s carousel and the ferry to Shelter Island are just steps away from the inn, kept by Joan and Nick Murray (and their dogs, Wendell and Shelby).

Shorecrest B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Innkeeper Marilyn Marks describes her style as “not exactly minimalist” at the Shorecrest B&B (54300 County Rd. 48, Southold). After a long career in fashion and textile design, Marks has filled her 1897 home with collections of art and antiques. Five guest rooms, some with fireplaces and Jacuzzi tubs, are as lavishly decorated as the public areas of the house. The Shorecrest is distinct among B&Bs for its private beaches, one on Long Island Sound and the other on the inlet, a good spot to launch a kayak or paddleboard. Rooms $205-$575. INFO 631-765-1570, shorecrestbedandbreakfast.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Marks’ training as a landscape designer is evident in her formal gardens. The riotous floral display in front of the inn often stops those just driving by.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Breakfast is served in the formal dining room, the table set with vintage china, crystal and silver.

Orient Inn (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) This classic inn (25-500 Main Rd., Orient) on the easternmost end of the North Fork is a grand old home with beamed ceilings, handsome wood moldings, pocket doors and an impressive fireplace in the large and welcoming entry hall. The public spaces, which include living areas, a gracious porch and gardens, are large but with plenty of nooks and crannies if you want to be alone. Five rooms are old-fashioned but with renovated baths. Rooms $245-$345. INFO 631-323-2300, orientinn-ny.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Owner Joan Turturro, a French Culinary Institute grad and accomplished chef, will provide dinners on request, as well as boxed lunches and picnic baskets to enjoy at wineries or on the beach. In addition, she’s recently begun to offer culinary workshops in her newly renovated kitchen. Bring a friend or a whole group of friends and make French classics like beef bourguignon together.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) A dedicated room for guests with pets is a considerate touch.

North Fork Guest House (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) If chintz and dried flowers aren’t your thing, check out the North Fork Guest House (35995 Main Rd., Cutchogue). Brooklyn transplants Alane Kelly and Daniel King bought this classic 1920s inn from the family who built it, updating its look with sleek fixtures and furnishings while maintaining its old-fashioned charm. Rooms $275-$350. INFO 631-735-9024, northforkguesthouse.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) In keeping with the guesthouse’s soothing vibe, there are no TVs in the rooms — the better to get away from it all. There is a dedicated massage room (book a Swedish or deep tissue massage in advance) that guests can also use for stretching and meditation.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Alane Kelly and Daniel King pose at the inn, which is right on Cutchogue’s Main Road and is an easy walk to seven wineries, including Bedell Cellars, which can be seen from the patios. The beach is a short bike ride away.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Morning Glory B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Klaus and Renate Wilhelm have run this intimate Greenport inn (912 Main St.) for more than 10 years, so they know the area well and are eager to share their knowledge. Originally from Germany, they lend this welcoming place a sophisticated European air. Renate, a renowned cook, provides multicourse breakfasts and freshly baked snacks throughout the day to enjoy in the formal dining room or on the adorable porch swing outside. Rooms $275-$450.

INFO 631-477-3324, themorningglory.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona ) (Credit: Randee Daddona ) The all-white décor, warm wood floors and abundant antique ornaments give the home a fresh but old-world look. Room 1, known as "Love Deeply," features a king-size four-poster bed plus a sitting area.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) In season, visit the spectacular lavender farm around the corner. Or take a walk into town to shop at the Wilhelms' daughter-in-law’s design shop, The Weathered Barn, and you’ll see that good taste runs in the family.

Shinn Estate Farmhouse B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Award-winning restaurateurs and cookbook authors David Page and Barbara Shinn (with their dog, Panda) bought the historic Tuthill homestead in Mattituck in 1998 and established an estate winery. Shinn Estate’s location on Oregon Road, one of the most beautiful pastoral roadways on Long Island, is perfect for a leisurely bike ride. The Sound beach is just around the corner. Rooms $169-$319. INFO 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) After extensively renovating the house, the Shinns opened their B&B in 2007, with four modern farmhouse-style rooms (and a common room, pictured) overlooking the surrounding fields.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Some of the benefits of checking in here: breakfasts designed by proponents of local cooking, a complimentary tasting in the winery’s rustic-elegant tasting room (pictured), wine and cheese in the living room from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the freedom to walk through the vineyard at any time.

The Farmhouse B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) This is a restored 1855 farmhouse (1855 Depot Lane, Cutchogue), complete with horses (this is Sierra), chickens and beehives in the backyard and a view of fields now tilled by Sang Lee. The central location — a half mile from town, a half mile from the beach and close to a Jitney stop — makes it a good choice for visitors without cars. The inn’s atmosphere is romantic enough for some guests to purchase a special Elopement or Vow Renewal package, which includes a two-night stay, a bride’s bouquet and an officiant in the person of Joyce. Rooms $295-$375. INFO 631-734-8539, thefarmhousebedandbreakfast.com.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The three-course breakfast includes the inn’s own eggs and honey as well as produce grown by the owners.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Innkeepers Joyce (pictured) and Robert Barry also own a separate beach cottage nearby (northforkbeachcottage.com), with the same amenities as the inn, including the availability of a couple’s massage — perfect for the honeymoon.

Sannino Vineyard B&B (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The two quiet and private suites of this B&B are on either side of this B&B are on either side of Anthony and Lisa (pictured) Sannino’s farmhouse in the middle of their vineyard and down the road from the Sannino winery in Mattituck (7490 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue). There are no common spaces. Instead, enjoy a home-cooked breakfast delivered to your room or on your own patio or terrace overlooking the vines. Rooms $350-$395. INFO 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Included in the price of the room (pictured: the Tuscan Suite) is a wine tasting and cheese platter at Sannino Vineyard.