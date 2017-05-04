HIGHLIGHTS Twin Stills Moonshine in Riverhead offers apple pie cocktail, more

Channing Daughters, Shinn Estate among vineyards selling liquor

Long Island, long know for its excellent wines, also boasts a handful of innovative distilleries. At Twin Stills Moonshine in Riverhead, for example, the cocktail menu includes The Bootlegger, made with strawberry moonshine and 100-proof whiskey, and the o’Oldtymer, 50-proof apple pie moonshine drizzled with caramel sauce.

Visitors also can sample small-batch vodka, vermouth, liqueurs, bourbon and rye whiskey. Here are some East End distilleries that make and sell the “hard stuff.”

CHANNING DAUGHTERS WINERY, 1927 Scuttle Hole Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round; closed New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Spirits Vervino vermouth, plus New York State-produced Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin, Greenhook Ginsmiths Beach Plum Gin and McKenzie Bourbon Whiskey. Tastings $16 (included in a wine flight), six vermouths to choose from; $28-$40 a bottle.

LONG ISLAND SPIRITS, 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-630-9322, lispirits.com This was the first new distillery on the Island since Prohibition. Hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. and Fri. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. mid-March-Oct., call for summer/fall hours; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov.-mid-March. Spirits LiV vodka, Rough Rider rye, Sorbetta liqueurs (lime, lemon, orange, raspberry, strawberry and watermelon). It also makes specialty spirits: Ristretto Espresso vodka, Deepwells gin and Pine Barrens single-malt whiskey. Rough Rider bourbon available at local liquor stores. Assortment of cocktails made with Long Island Spirits also available in tasting room, $13-$17. Tastings $11 for three vodkas, $16 for two barrel-aged whiskeys.

SHINN ESTATE VINEYARDS AND FARMHOUSE, 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck, 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com Hours 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.- Sat., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., May 1-Jan. 1; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Thur., and 10:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Jan. 2-April 30. Spirits Eau de Vie, a young brandy; grappa distilled from chardonnay; Julius Drover Apple Brandy from local apples, aged four years in oak barrels; Julius Drover Alembic Brandy distilled from grapes aged four years in oak barrels. Tastings $14 ($7 extra for Julius Drover); $24-$75 a bottle.

TWIN STILLS MOONSHINE, 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-779-3199, Hours Noon-7 p.m. Thur.-Sun. year-round. Spirits Whiskey, honey liqueur, strawberry liqueur, apple pie liqueur, coffee liqueur; other flavors will be seasonal (pumpkin spice, wild berry, chocolate, chocolate raspberry, etc.) When available, fruits from local farms are used to make liqueurs. Tastings $9 for three different varieties. Children and pets allowed.