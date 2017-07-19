Mountain towns in summer offer fresh air for hiking and fishing, music under the stars, great dining and active pursuits for all ages. Here are five to consider.

1. WHITEFISH, MONTANA

Wild and scenic rivers, clear mountain lakes, and an endless supply of hiking and biking trails await you in this ski town next to Glacier National Park. Check out the weekly farmers market, local galleries, shops, coffeehouses, yoga studios and barbecue joints.

INFO explorewhitefish.com, visitmt.com

2. FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA

Just 80 miles from the Grand Canyon, this college town offers a long list of options for family travelers. At 7,000 feet, you’ll enjoy hiking and biking amid ponderosa pines and be comfortable in the cool mountain air. Tap into the history that blends the nostalgia of Route 66, which bisects the town, with the rich legacy of the Old West and Native American culture. Be sure to visit Lowell Observatory.

INFO flagstaffarizona.org, lowell.edu

3. SUN VALLEY, IDAHO

This vibrant high-altitude enclave serves as an ideal base camp for exploring the beauty of the Sawtooth Range and the nearby mountain lakes and trails. In town, activities include horseback riding, mountain biking, fly-fishing, tennis, golf and shopping. Check dates for outdoor summer concerts, plus art and music festivals. Don’t miss the weekly ice skating shows at the Sun Valley Lodge.

INFO sunvalley.com, visitidaho.org

4. JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING

This paradise is a gateway to both Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Lace up your hiking shoes and explore amid the jagged peaks of the magnificent Teton Range, following scenic trails that hug the shores of String, Leigh and Trapper lakes. Spend a sunny afternoon picnicking, wading, floating, fishing or kayaking on the Snake River.

INFO visitjacksonhole.com, wyomingtourism.org

5. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO

Spend the morning fly-fishing for trout, then spend the rest of the day biking or exploring the historic Western enclave. Ask a local guide to lead the way for a multisport adventure, combining a short hike with the opportunity to cast a line into the pristine streams, lakes and reservoirs that dot the region. The whole family will enjoy a night at the always-popular rodeo.

INFO steamboatflyfisher.com, steamboatchamber.org, colorado.com