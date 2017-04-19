HIGHLIGHTS Museum opened April 19

Interactive exhibits, theater presentations and replicas are in store

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution has opened after nearly two decades of planning. The museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States opened April 19, the anniversary of the shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war.

The 118,000-square-foot museum features interactive exhibits, theater presentations and large-scale replicas, in addition to original artifacts and the occasional whiff of gunpowder.

WASHINGTON SLEPT HERE

The museum’s marquee exhibit is George Washington’s headquarters tent, which served as his office and sleeping quarters throughout much of the war. Sometimes described as the first Oval Office, it hosted discussions with the likes of Alexander Hamilton and witnessed dramatic moments such as the 1781 Siege of Yorktown, the last major battle of the war.

Visitors enter a theater for a narrated audiovisual presentation that reveals the tent behind shatterproof glass and in front of changing landscapes and seasons.

Don’t blink, or you’ll miss the shadow of Washington moving within by candlelight on the tent’s left side.

BRIDGE OVER REVOLUTIONARY WATERS

A section of the North Bridge, site of a fateful confrontation between colonists and British regulars, gives a tangible sense of “the shot heard ’round the world,” as Ralph Waldo Emerson immortalized it.

The Battle of Lexington Green was the first military engagement of the war, on April 19, 1775. Eight men in the outnumbered Lexington militia were killed by the British and nine wounded, and the group fell back. But several hundred minutemen later engaged the British at the North Bridge in Concord, forcing a marathon-like retreat of the British to Boston.

The bridge was torn down in 1788 for a more modern span, but several pieces of the original were found in the Concord River in the 1950s.

LIBERTY TREE

Visitors can put their hands on an actual piece of history with the museum’s 18-foot-tall replica of Boston’s Liberty Tree, the first in America. There were once 13 liberty trees — one in each of the original Colonies — where the Sons of Liberty met and plotted the Revolution.

Visitors can walk beneath the branches and read broadsides like those posted on such trees. Period reproduction lanterns made by tinsmiths at Colonial Williamsburg hang from the branches.

An actual piece of the Annapolis, Maryland, Liberty Tree is embedded on the display. This tulip poplar was the nation’s last surviving Liberty Tree. It was so damaged by storms and decay it had to be cut down in 1999.

MARCH INTO BATTLE

The Battlefield Theater turns tourists into soldiers for a few intense minutes.

Visitors are gathered in groups of 25 and taught how to muster like a company and march into the theater, which transforms into the Brandywine Battlefield, site of one of the most significant skirmishes of the Philadelphia campaign on Sept. 11, 1777. The floor shakes with explosions, the air fills with smoke and the smell of gunpowder and visitors are face to face with the British infantry.

The Arms of Independence section has a vast display of weapons used during the war, and includes a fife and drum. A digital interactive display lets visitors virtually handle each object and learn more about their uses, owners and makers.

CHILDREN OF WAR

A trio of displays highlights the experiences of children during the war.

In a corner of one glass case are four small toys excavated from British Revolutionary War campsites around New York City. There’s a small, white stoneware lamb, a tiny pewter goose and a little pewter toy broom and platter.

In a separate glass case hangs a set of tiny wrist shackles likely forged to restrain a child. At the start of the American Revolution, slavery was legal in every colony. That meant all children of enslaved black mothers were also slaves.

Descendants of a Massachusetts soldier donated a newborn’s shoes made from a British redcoat that was brought back at the end of the war and preserved through generations. Written accounts tell the story of the young man, who went off to war in 1775, rose to the position of sergeant in 1783, lost his brother in an attack that ended in a mass grave burial, and returned home to marry and have a child.

About 10 percent of British soldiers who arrived in New York in 1776 had their wives and children with them.